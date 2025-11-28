5 NBA Stars Who Have Been Victims Of Burglary Over The Years

As the NBA has grown exponentially over the years, its players are richer and more popular now than ever before. While all that fame and money are big positives, they also make the players big targets.

We have unfortunately heard of a fair few cases over the years where NBA players have been victims of burglary. With another one now having joined the list, here’s a look at five recent cases involving some of the big names in the NBA.

1. Josh Hart

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is the latest burglary victim in the NBA. The New York Post reported that Hart had jewelry and watches worth a combined $180,000 stolen from his room at The Dominick Hotel in SoHo on Sept. 5.

Hart is said to have left a duffel bag, containing a watch case with three watches and a bracelet, in his room when he went out around noon. Upon his return, he noticed the case was gone.

According to the Post, Hart reported the theft on Sept. 8. The police have stated that no arrests have been made, and there is no suspect description available either.

Hart hilariously blamed Jalen Brunson for the burglary on Thursday, so at least he doesn’t seem to be too down about it now.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The year 2025 has been great for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in many ways, but he also became a burglary victim in October. With Gilgeous-Alexander playing a home game for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 30, his home in Nichols Hills was burglarized that night.

Fortunately, it appeared none of Gilgeous-Alexander’s family members were at home at the time, so no one was hurt. The reigning MVP made it clear that it was all that mattered. Gilgeous-Alexander stated, “Everything else will come and go, but my loved ones are safe, so I’m OK. I’m happy.”

The incident is said to have occurred at around 7:45 p.m., and the suspects fled the area before the police arrived. No information has been shared yet on what was stolen.

3. Luka Doncic

Just months before Luka Doncic was stunningly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, his Dallas home was burglarized on Dec. 27, 2024. Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were on a four-game road trip at the time, and no one was said to be home when the incident took place.

An individual is said to have broken into the master bedroom and stolen jewelry reportedly worth $30,000 between 5 PM and 9 PM. At the time, it was unclear how many were involved in this burglary.

The FBI had warned sports leagues, following a string of incidents prior to this, that organized South American crime groups were suspected of being behind the burglaries. In February 2025, seven members of a Chilean gang were charged in connection with the thefts.

4. Mike Conley

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley also found his home burglarized after a game, but not one he was playing in. Conley was at the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 15, 2024, with his family when the incident occurred.

The burglars entered Conley’s house through the back, going through low windows. They made their way to each of the major bedrooms in the mansion and stole the jewels they were after. This whole operation took just five minutes.

Not long afterward, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis would see his home burglarized in November, with the stolen items reportedly valued at $1.48 million. The situation was getting out of hand, and the NBA sent a memo to team officials in which players were urged to take additional precautions to secure their homes.

The Chilean gang was eventually charged with both of these thefts as well.

5. Draymond Green

A couple of years before these incidents, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s house was burglarized when he was attending Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13, 2022. It was reported that over $1 million worth of items were stolen, including watches and jewelry.

The burglars allegedly entered Green’s home through a window and got away with the valuables. It doesn’t appear as if they have been caught so far. No ties were established to that Chilean gang either.