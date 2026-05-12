Lakers Fans Go Off On Deandre Ayton As He Shows Off New “Dominayton” Chain During Thunder Series

Deandre Ayton has drawn the ire of Lakers fans yet again.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Deandre Ayton’s debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers was full of ups and downs, and it finally ended on Monday when the Oklahoma City Thunder swept them with a 115-110 win at Crypto.com Arena. Hours before that do-or-die Game 4 contest for the Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals, an Ayton clip went viral, which infuriated Lakers fans.

In the clip, Ayton is seen showing off his new “Dominayton” chain.

Dominayton is, of course, the nickname that Ayton has given himself. Now, it should be pointed out that this clip originally appeared on Instagram last week, when this Thunder series had just started. While that makes this a bit less worse, the timing still wasn’t ideal, and Lakers fans went off on Ayton.

“I swear I can’t stand this dude. He needs to save that money because he’ll be playing in China next year,” one fan ruthlessly stated Ayton won’t be in the NBA much longer.

“Get this fake a** tough guy off my team, please,” another fan wants Ayton gone from the Lakers.

“I’m being so serious, Deandre Ayton shouldn’t be allowed to play another game for the Lakers,” one fan doesn’t want to see Ayton play for the Lakers ever again.

“Is this a Joke? Yo, kick him out of the league, he is unserious,” one went a step further by calling for Ayton to be kicked out of the NBA.

“Getting chains off the court and taking belt on the court,” a fan roasted Ayton for getting this chain and then getting dominated on the court.

“I was so wrong about him, I thought he could change,” one fan is disappointed in Ayton.

Ayton probably ordered this chain during the first round against the Houston Rockets. He impressed in that series by slowing down Rockets star Alperen Sengun, which helped the Lakers beat them in six games.

Ayton claimed he was trying to change the narrative about him by dominating in these playoffs. The 27-year-old took the first steps towards doing that with how well he played against the Rockets, but undid all that good work against the Thunder.

For this series, Ayton averaged 7.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. He shot 45.2% from the field, which is downright terrible for a center. Lakers head coach JJ Redick also appeared fed up with Ayton’s rebounding in Game 3. Redick seemingly said, “I can’t play him,” as he watched on in disgust from the bench.

Now, that clip and Ayton’s poor play are bad enough, but seemingly, there’s more. The big man was apparently playing NBA 2K26 at midnight before Game 4.

Ayton just doesn’t help himself, does he? He had all that praise coming his way during the Rockets series, and it’s now back to the usual.

You’d imagine the Lakers wouldn’t be all too interested in having Ayton around next season. He has an $8.1 million player option for 2026-27 and is likely going to opt out. Will any team give Ayton the kind of big bucks he’d desire? It seems unlikely, but time will tell.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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