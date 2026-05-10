JJ Redick May Be Done With Deandre Ayton After Brutal Rebounding Effort In Game 3 Loss: “I Can’t Play Him”

Deandre Ayton’s effort completely frustrates JJ Redick during Lakers collapse.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

JJ Redick looked completely fed up with Deandre Ayton during the Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal Game 3 collapse against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. And one moment in the fourth quarter may have summed up the entire series.

With the Lakers trying desperately to stay alive after another Thunder third-quarter avalanche, Ayton delivered one of the most frustrating stretches imaginable for a center in a playoff game. After giving up two straight offensive rebounds on the same possession, cameras appeared to catch Redick turning toward assistant coach Scott Brooks and mouthing, “I can’t play him.”

First, Ayton got outworked by Ajay Mitchell, who tipped the ball back out after missing a runner. Then, after another missed Thunder shot, Isaiah Hartenstein beat Ayton again for another offensive rebound while Ayton was called for holding. Redick immediately walked back toward the bench, looking furious.

Shockingly, Redick still left Ayton in the game for one more possession. The result? Ayton gave up another offensive rebound opportunity and then fouled Mitchell for an and-one play before finally being subbed out moments later.

At that point, Redick looked done. The Lakers eventually lost 131-108 and now trail the series 3-0 after another second-half collapse against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ayton’s final stat line did little to ease the frustration. He finished with 10 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes. More alarmingly, only one of those rebounds came on the defensive end despite Oklahoma City relentlessly attacking the glass and generating second-chance opportunities. For a player brought in specifically to anchor the Lakers’ interior against bigger Western Conference teams, the performance was brutal.

Across the series, Ayton has struggled badly against the Thunder’s frontline of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. In Game 1, he posted 10 points and 12 rebounds. In Game 2, he managed only three points and 10 rebounds. Now, after another disappointing effort in Game 3, questions are starting to grow louder about his future role under Redick.

The frustrating part for Lakers fans is that this has become a recurring storyline throughout Ayton’s career. The talent has never been questioned. At 7-feet tall with elite athleticism and touch around the basket, Ayton has shown flashes of dominance for years. But the consistency, motor, and physicality continue disappearing in the biggest moments.

The Thunder have completely exposed the Lakers’ lack of toughness, depth, and interior discipline throughout this series. Oklahoma City dominated the possession battle again in Game 3, forcing 17 Lakers turnovers while scoring 64 points in the paint and constantly winning loose-ball situations.

Meanwhile, Redick is now openly searching for answers. And based on his visible frustration Saturday night, Ayton may no longer be part of those answers moving forward.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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