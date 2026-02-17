Danny Green Explains Why Giannis Antetokounmpo And Luka Doncic Would Be Poor Fit On Lakers

Former Lakers guard casts doubt on potential Luka-Giannis pairing in Los Angeles.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s loyalty has become a matter of uncertainty across the NBA, and every added loss only destabilizes his future in Milwaukee. So, with his name front and center as a trade target this summer, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly believe they have a real chance to add him to join the squad next season. According to one former Lakers champion, however, the team may want to think twice before bringing the two ball-dominant superstars together.

“This fit with Giannis and Luka, I don’t know if this works. I was skeptical of even LeBron and Luka,” said Danny Green on ESPN. “LeBron is a high-IQ guy, more of a passer; Giannis needs the ball, he’s more of a transition guy. Luka’s more of a half-court slow-it-down, but he also needs the ball. When I first heard it, I was excited, but would it actually work? I don’t know, I’m not sure how I feel about it, not sure if it makes a ton of sense.”

Danny Green wasn’t a star by any means, but he played an important role for several championship teams, including that 2020 Lakers squad. He knows more than most what it takes to win at the highest levels, and it means something when he expresses doubt over a potential dream pairing.

On paper, Giannis is the kind of athlete every team should be going after. As a two-time MVP and former Defensive Player of the Year, he can dominate on both ends of the floor with career averages of 24.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 55.4% shooting from the field and 28.6% shooting from three. While he’s not known as a knock-down shooter, he’s a beast in transition and can create easy looks for teammates on drives to the rim.

Compare that to Luka’s game, which is mostly centered from the outside in, and it’s easy to see how the Lakers might desire to establish a long-term partnership. For skeptics like Green, however, two ball-dominant players like Doncic and Giannis are never going to work. They each demand the ball too often to make enough room for the other.

Now, as the Lakers consider their own pursuit of Giannis, they might want to re-evaluate how his game will play with Luka’s. For a franchise already dedicated to No. 77, adding in a mega star like Giannis could shake things up in a dysfunctional way. To preserve the internal hierarchy and maintain flexibility for the future, the Lakers may be better off thinking less ambitiously to chase depth and role players that can truly maximize Doncic’s skills while allowing him to shine.

TAGGED:
ByNico Martinez
