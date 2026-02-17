Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals New Timeline For Return This Season

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s healthy and just needs to “check the boxes” before returning this season.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team World forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the trade deadline come and gone, Giannis Antetokounmpo has no choice but to press forward as a Buck (for now). With no Bucks game on the schedule until Friday, there are still a few days for Giannis and his teammates to rest up, but all signs are pointing to a return against the Pelicans.

“I’m healthy today, I just gotta check the boxes,” Giannis revealed in a chat with ESPN. “I gotta play one-on-one, three-on-three, five-on-five. And the moment I can do that, that can be the next game.”

It’s been a difficult season for Giannis, who was already entering the season under heaps of pressure. Following Damian Lillard’s departure and the risky deal for Myles Turner, many executives across the league believed this season was the last chance for the Bucks to secure Giannis’ long-term loyalty.

But amid another highly disappointing campaign so far (12th at 23-30), the situation has once again gotten desperate in Milwaukee, and the pressure is mounting. Still, with the final play-in spot within reach, the Bucks have a path to compete and make one last stand before facing a summer of uncertainty. That’s why it’s so imperative that Giannis is healthy, so the Bucks can maximize these final few months of the season.

After straining his calf back on January 23 (a 102-100 loss to the Nuggets), Giannis has been sidelined, effectively leaving the Bucks without their franchise face for nearly a full month. His return comes on the heels of a two-game win streak for the Bucks, who are just 1.5 games back from the 10th-seeded Hawks.

With averages of 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 64.5% shooting from the field and 39.5% shooting from three, Giannis continues to deliver at an MVP level, and his availability could very well swing the Eastern playoff picture. Now that we know that he’s healthy, the only thing holding Giannis back from full availability is meeting the subsequent milestones. The progressive ramp-up process will allow his body to adjust gradually rather than over-pushing and risking re-aggravation.

Whether we see him on Friday or sometime down the line, we can expect Giannis to play again this season. Contrary to popular thinking, he has not played his last game for the Bucks. In fact, this may be just the beginning if they can make the right moves to convince him to stay. In the meantime, the Bucks have to make the most of the guys they have, and that means improving from the inside.

