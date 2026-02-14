Victor Wembanyama Impressed Over LeBron James’ Perfect PR Record, Says Everyone Can Learn From Him

Victor Wembanyama praises LeBron James’ intelligence and longevity at NBA All-Star media day.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) handles the ball in front of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated All-Star game, Victor Wembanyama sat before a crowded press room, where he answered questions about the Spurs, the state of the game, and NBA legend LeBron James. Victor has long admired the four-time champion, and he had a lot to say when asked what he has learned about the way he has represented the game for over 20 years.

“I think LeBron is very intelligent in these areas, and being the face of the league,” said Wembanyama on NBA All-Star media day. “In two decades, very few mistakes, very few PR mistakes. I think that definitely takes some intelligence. I would love to [talk to him about that]. There are millions of basketball players on this earth, and all of them can learn something from LeBron.”

LeBron did not make the All-Star starting lineup for the first time in years, but tomorrow will mark his 21st appearance overall (NBA record). His career has been defined by unprecedented longevity, and this season stands as a testament to that with averages of 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 50.2% shooting from the field and 30.5% shooting from three at 41 years old.

Arguably, the best aspect of his run is the way he’s managed the pressure of being the face of the league. Unlike so many other stars who get caught up in drama, James’ record is clean. He’s never been caught in a career-threatening scandal, and his family life is as stable as it gets for a married man of 12+ years.

Most players struggle to imagine that kind of discipline and consistency over two decades, but Victor wants to follow a similar path. As a two-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year at just 22 years old, he’s already on track for greatness in the NBA, but he still has a long way to go before he can match LeBron’s longevity.  This season, in 40 games, he’s averaging 24.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 2.7 blocks per game on 51.1% shooting from the field and 36.3% shooting from three.

While it’s been a solid start for the young center, it remains to be seen how long he can sustain this level of play. He’s already dealt with several major setbacks, costing him well over half a season since 2023. At this rate, the odds are stacked against him, but Wemby can tip the scales back in his favor with some advice from the King.

Only by learning from the best can Victor maximize his game, and this All-Star weekend is the perfect opportunity to do that. LeBron James may not be there for long, but you can bet that he’ll be meeting with the French star at some point in what could be one of his final appearances as an active player.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Former Cavaliers GM Would Be Surprised If LeBron James Does Not Return To Cleveland
Next Article Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Adam Silver Admits Tanking Is Worse Than Ever: Confirms NBA Is Taking Action
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like