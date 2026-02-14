Victor Wembanyama Impressed Over LeBron James’ Perfect PR Record, Says Everyone Can Learn From Him

Ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated All-Star game, Victor Wembanyama sat before a crowded press room, where he answered questions about the Spurs, the state of the game, and NBA legend LeBron James. Victor has long admired the four-time champion, and he had a lot to say when asked what he has learned about the way he has represented the game for over 20 years.

“I think LeBron is very intelligent in these areas, and being the face of the league,” said Wembanyama on NBA All-Star media day. “In two decades, very few mistakes, very few PR mistakes. I think that definitely takes some intelligence. I would love to [talk to him about that]. There are millions of basketball players on this earth, and all of them can learn something from LeBron.”

LeBron did not make the All-Star starting lineup for the first time in years, but tomorrow will mark his 21st appearance overall (NBA record). His career has been defined by unprecedented longevity, and this season stands as a testament to that with averages of 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 50.2% shooting from the field and 30.5% shooting from three at 41 years old.

Arguably, the best aspect of his run is the way he’s managed the pressure of being the face of the league. Unlike so many other stars who get caught up in drama, James’ record is clean. He’s never been caught in a career-threatening scandal, and his family life is as stable as it gets for a married man of 12+ years.

Most players struggle to imagine that kind of discipline and consistency over two decades, but Victor wants to follow a similar path. As a two-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year at just 22 years old, he’s already on track for greatness in the NBA, but he still has a long way to go before he can match LeBron’s longevity. This season, in 40 games, he’s averaging 24.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 2.7 blocks per game on 51.1% shooting from the field and 36.3% shooting from three.

While it’s been a solid start for the young center, it remains to be seen how long he can sustain this level of play. He’s already dealt with several major setbacks, costing him well over half a season since 2023. At this rate, the odds are stacked against him, but Wemby can tip the scales back in his favor with some advice from the King.

Only by learning from the best can Victor maximize his game, and this All-Star weekend is the perfect opportunity to do that. LeBron James may not be there for long, but you can bet that he’ll be meeting with the French star at some point in what could be one of his final appearances as an active player.