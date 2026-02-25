3 Most Realistic Kawhi Leonard Landing Spots As He Prefers To Remain On The West Coast

Kawhi Leonard has undoubtedly been the Los Angeles Clippers‘ best player this season. Coming out of the All-Star break, the forward has even made a solid case to be considered one of the best in the league. As promising as this is for L.A., the reality of the current situation may raise some concerns.

With the Kawhi Leonard-Aspiration deal drawing attention again, Los Angeles could be at risk of losing their superstar if his contract is invalidated. Although this could be an opportunity for teams around the league, according to Ahn Fire Digital’s Ashish Mathur, Leonard’s preference could be a major factor.

“If the NBA finds the Clippers guilty of circumventing the salary cap for Leonard, Leonard’s contract could get voided, and he would become an unrestricted free agent and free to sign with any team of his choice,” Mathur wrote.

“That would kill the Bucks’ chances of pairing Leonard with Antetokounmpo, as it is believed in league circles that Leonard would prefer to remain on the West Coast should his Clippers contract get voided, sources said.”

Kawhi Leonard’s preference for the West Coast could be attributed to a number of reasons, but it really limits the number of teams he could join. With many teams effectively being discarded as potential landing spots, here are the three most realistic destinations for Leonard if the NBA voids his contract.

Los Angeles Lakers

Among the three teams in the Pacific division that could generate some buzz, the Clippers’ hometown rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, may garner the most attention as a potential landing spot.

On paper, joining the Lakers would not be unfavorable for Kawhi Leonard. Considering that the team is currently placed sixth in the West and still has an opportunity to be a solid playoff contender, Leonard’s chances of competing for a title may improve.

Apart from the short-term gain, Leonard may be more interested in the long-term possibilities.

With several expiring contracts on the books, the Purple and Gold are expected to have considerable free cap space heading into free agency. Thus, from the perspective of securing another big contract, joining the Lakers may not be out of the question.

Realistically, however, moving to the Lakers may not be as promising. Apart from a significant salary cut, Leonard would have to find a role for himself in a fairly top-heavy rotation. Considering that this could create more problems in performance, this may prove to be a failed venture for both sides.

Golden State Warriors

Since the Lakers are essentially in the same vicinity as the Clippers, joining them could damage Leonard’s reputation. Hence, if Kawhi Leonard is forced to leave L.A., heading to the Bay Area may prove to be quite promising.

The Golden State Warriors could be an attractive destination for Leonard. Although the team isn’t geared to contend for a title this season, given that they are eighth in the West currently, the prospects are promising.

The Warriors will be gearing up for some major changes this offseason. With the likes of Kristaps Porzingis coming off the books, the Dubs are expected to free up some cap space to pursue another star-caliber player.

While Porzingis’ $30.7 million expiring contract may not create enough room to absorb Kawhi Leonard’s potential cap hit, Jimmy Butler‘s expiring contract, worth $56.8 million next season, could be useful in these circumstances.

Golden State’s biggest challenge will be creating enough cap space to extend an appealing offer to Leonard. Regardless, the Warriors would be urged to make this move to maximize Stephen Curry‘s window, whether it involves trading Butler or offloading him.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are the last team on the West Coast that could emerge as a landing spot for Kawhi Leonard. Although the team is going through a truly rough campaign, their prospects for the next season may be better.

The Kings are expected to undergo a full-blown rebuild. With virtually all their superstars expected to be on the way out, Sacramento could clear up enough cap space to offer Leonard a sizable contract extension, too.

Financially, Sacramento is in the best position to acquire Leonard. Given the cap flexibility they could have after trading away their star players, the Kings are likely to hold their own in a potential bidding war. From a competitive standpoint, however, the Kings are far from being a favorable landing spot.

Acquiring Leonard may not align with Sacramento’s plans either. Having committed to building around young talent, especially after acquiring De’Andre Hunter ahead of the trade deadline, adding a veteran superstar like Leonard to the mix may prove to be counterintuitive.

Kawhi Leonard Could Return To The Clippers

Although the investigation involving Kawhi Leonard’s dealings with Aspiration is still underway, it is abundantly clear that, if guilty, the Clippers will be penalized. While there are numerous ways in which this could play out, there remains a likelihood that the NBA could void Leonard’s contract.

In accordance with Kawhi Leonard’s wishes, he may choose to join either the Lakers or the Warriors, though he would be required to take a pay cut if he intends to play for them this season.

Alternatively, the forward could effectively sit out the remainder of the season. For all intents and purposes, this may be the most favorable outcome for the Clippers.

The acquisition of players such as Bennedict Mathurin and Darius Garland indicates that L.A. is headed in a different direction. However, since Mathurin is due for an extension in the upcoming free agency window, Leonard’s $50.3 million cap hit may be a hindrance.

Leonard becoming a free agent gives the Clippers an opportunity to re-sign the forward to a new contract that befits their plans. Although this may be wishful thinking on their behalf, if the superstar is convinced of the team’s outlook, there is reason to believe that this could be a valid course of action.