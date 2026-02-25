Matt Barnes And Vernon Maxwell Name The Worst Cities In The NBA: “Big Water Rats Out There In Cleveland”

Matt Barnes and Vernon Maxwell spark viral debate over NBA city reputations.

Matt Barnes and Vernon Maxwell have never been known for subtlety, and their latest episode of All The Smoke was no exception.

While reacting to Anthony Edwards calling Memphis hotel rooms ‘dirty,’ Barnes offered a more nuanced take on the city.

“So I had a perception of Memphis that was similar to what people say, and then when I went out there, I actually enjoyed it. It was everything I needed in my life at the time. I was coming fresh off a divorce and coming off a dysfunctional Lob City team, so I was able to reset and center myself.”

“They had great food. The women were very nice to me out there. It was a really hospitable city. Everyone was super cool. But it is one of those cities where, from the outside looking in, if you haven’t spent much time there, you kind of question it.”

Maxwell, meanwhile, did not hold back.

When asked which cities gave off that same outside-looking-in skepticism, Maxwell quickly responded with Utah. Barnes added Milwaukee, and Maxwell doubled down on Milwaukee. Sacramento came up as a city that players historically did not want to visit, even if it turned out to be better than expected. Then came Cleveland.

“Cleveland. Man, they’ve got big water rats out there in Cleveland. Those things are like cats. The rats are huge, like cats.”

The comment immediately went viral.

To be clear, Cleveland has long battled outdated narratives about being an undesirable NBA stop, especially before LeBron James transformed the Cleveland Cavaliers into a championship franchise. Yet Maxwell’s exaggeration about ‘rats the size of cats’ was classic Unc. It was less civic analysis and more comedic roast.

Utah, specifically Utah Jazz territory, has been a longstanding sore spot for Maxwell. He has repeatedly shared stories about the hostile treatment he received from fans during his playing days, including racially charged taunts. Maxwell has never forgiven that environment, often using colorful language to describe his beef with the fan base. His history with Utah adds context whenever the city comes up in these conversations.

Milwaukee also carries an old reputation among players as a small-market, cold-weather stop. Ironically, that perception shifted dramatically after Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a championship in 2021. Winning changes everything, including how cities are viewed around the league.

Barnes’ point was more layered than Maxwell’s punchlines. Certain cities suffer from reputation more than reality. Memphis, for example, might not have the glitz of Los Angeles or Miami, but players who actually spend time there often discover culture, music, food, and community that outsiders overlook.

These comments also reveal something about NBA travel culture. Players live out of hotel rooms for months. Cities become reduced to arenas, practice facilities, and late-night room service. First impressions stick hard in that routine, heavy lifestyle.

At the end of the day, Barnes provided perspective, Maxwell provided fireworks, and NBA Twitter got another viral moment.

