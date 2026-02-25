Giannis Antetokounmpo Never Bought A Pair Of Sneakers In His Life: “No Money To My Name”

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo went sneaker shopping with Complex recently, where he made quite a revelation. When asked about his sneaker origin story, Antetokounmpo stated he had never bought a pair before in his life.

“We would definitely buy some shoes that was like $5, $10,” Antetokounmpo said. “Our parents, those were the shoes that they could afford. But until this day, I don’t think I’ve ever bought a pair of shoes… I came to the NBA when I was 18. Prior to that, I did not have no money to my name, but I’m fortunate enough to be with Nike for 13, 14 years now. They gave me a lot of heat for free.”

Antetokounmpo was born in Athens, Greece, to Nigerian immigrants. His parents did not have a work permit, so jobs were hard to come by. Antetokounmpo and his elder brother, Thanasis, would sell watches, sunglasses, and bags on the streets to support the family. The situation was so bad that he would sometimes have his first and only meal after 11 PM following basketball practice.

Antetokounmpo also had to share sneakers with Thanasis. To go from a situation like that to where he is today is remarkable. Antetokounmpo, of course, has basketball to thank for all of it. It was his play for Filathlitikos in the second division of Greek basketball that caught the eye of NBA scouts and executives.

The Bucks would select Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, and the rest is history. He also signed with Nike that year, and it has proven to be a very successful partnership.

Nike launched Antetokounmpo’s first signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 1, in 2019. His seventh signature shoe came out in July 2025, and this line isn’t ending anytime soon.

Antetokounmpo remains a dominant force in his 13th NBA season. The 31-year-old is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game for the Bucks in 2025-26.

Antetokounmpo has achieved a whole over the course of his career, winning one NBA title, one Finals MVP, two MVPs, and one DPOY. His remarkable run has ensured that he and his family won’t ever struggle for money again, as he will have made $338 million in NBA salaries by the end of this season.

The end of this season might also prove to be the end of Antetokounmpo’s tenure with the Bucks. His future remains uncertain, and he continues to send mixed messages about it.

Getting back to sneaker shopping, Antetokounmpo would end up spending $2,409. He purchased the Kobe Bryant X Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro “Mamba Mentality,” Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG SP “Velvet Brown,” Air Jordan 4 Retro “Black Cat” 2025, Nigel Sylvester X Air Jordan 4 Retro OG SP “Brick By Brick,” and Nike Air Force 1’07 “Triple Black.”