Lakers, Warriors, And Knicks Expected To Show Interest In Kawhi Leonard If NBA Voids His $149 Million Contract

The possibility sounds almost unthinkable, yet it is now being discussed seriously around the league. If the NBA ultimately voids Kawhi Leonard’s $149 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers amid the ongoing Aspiration salary cap investigation, a frenzy is expected to follow.

According to Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and New York Knicks are already viewed as potential suitors should Leonard suddenly hit free agency.

The NBA’s probe centers on whether the now bankrupt tree planting company Aspiration was used to funnel improper compensation to Leonard outside of the salary cap framework. Both Leonard and the Clippers have denied wrongdoing. Even so, league officials are reportedly weighing all options, including significant fines, forfeited draft picks, and the so-called nuclear option of voiding the contract entirely.

If that happens, the implications would be seismic.

Leonard is not a declining veteran clinging to reputation. At 34 years old, he is averaging a career high 28.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game and just earned his seventh All-Star selection. He remains one of the league’s most efficient two-way forces. He is owed $50.3 million next season, which makes the stakes enormous for both him and the Clippers.

For the Lakers, the appeal is obvious. Pairing Leonard alongside Luka Doncic would instantly create one of the most formidable playoff duos in the league. The Lakers have hovered between contender and play-in territory all season, but adding a healthy Kawhi would shift them firmly into the title conversation. The basketball fit is clean. Leonard thrives in isolation, can guard elite wings, and does not require heavy on-ball dominance to impact winning.

The Warriors would also represent a fascinating destination. Stephen Curry continues to perform at an elite level, but Golden State has lacked a reliable two-way wing presence since the peak of its dynasty. Leonard, alongside Curry, would restore defensive versatility while maintaining a championship pedigree. The organization has never been afraid of bold moves, and this would qualify as one of the boldest.

Then there are the Knicks. New York has built an extremely talented roster but remains one superstar away from true championship legitimacy. Madison Square Garden has long waited for a superstar of Leonard’s caliber in his prime. A Leonard signing would immediately alter the balance of power in the Eastern Conference.

From the Clippers’ perspective, the situation feels destabilizing. They have already hosted the 2026 All-Star Game at Intuit Dome, and ownership invested heavily in building around Leonard. Losing him via a league ruling rather than a basketball decision would be unprecedented.

Even if the NBA ultimately stops short of voiding the deal, the fact that it is being discussed signals uncertainty around Leonard’s long-term future in Los Angeles.

For now, this remains speculative. But in a league defined by star movement and rapid shifts in power, the idea of Kawhi Leonard suddenly entering free agency is the type of scenario that can reshape the championship landscape overnight.