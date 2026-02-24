17-Year-Old High School Basketball Player Passes Away After Bone Cancer Diagnosis And Arm Amputation

The basketball world suffered a huge loss on Feb. 19, as Lebanon High School junior Jayden Bailey passed away at the age of 17. Bailey had been battling cancer for nearly four years and lost his life on Thursday.

It was in June 2022 that Bailey’s life turned upside down. He had himself checked after experiencing left shoulder pain and noticing a strange lump, and it turned out to be cancer.

Bailey was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of cancer that begins in the cells that form bones. He put basketball aside and underwent 39 weeks of chemotherapy, but his woes weren’t to end.

The cancer returned in soft tissue on the back of the arm, and Bailey required surgery and radiation treatment. He was back on the court afterward, determined to do what he loved the most: play basketball.

While Bailey maintained a positive outlook, more bad news came in 2024. The cancer had spread to his lungs, and another tumor was growing in his left arm. Eventually, a somber conclusion was reached that the arm had to go. Bailey had his left arm amputated in August 2025, and it actually brought much relief.

It was cause for celebration, but the good times weren’t to last. Bailey was informed in October 2025 that the cancer had reached his stomach and it was untreatable. He was told he’d need hospice care and that the end was near.

Bailey kept playing for Lebanon until mid-to-late December, but his health then worsened, and he’s now no longer with us. Days before his passing, the Lebanon Police Department announced that Feb. 17 would be Jayden Bailey Day.

“Last night, Mayor Bell proclaimed February 17 as Jayden Bailey Day in Lebanon. Today, we recognize and celebrate Jayden’s courage, resilience, and strength as he continues his battle against bone cancer.

“The yellow ribbons worn throughout our community serve as a symbol of unity, hope, and support. We stand side by side with our community, showing our support and sending prayers to Jayden as he bravely continues his battle.”

Bailey’s courage, resilience, and strength should serve as inspiration to all. It would have been very easy to give up at many points along the way, but he battled to the very end.