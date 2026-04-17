Cavaliers’ James Harden Expected To Decline $42 Million Option For New Long-Term Deal

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden is expected to enter free agency after declining the $42 million player option on his contract to secure a new long-term contract.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Feb 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed into the 2026 NBA Playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the East with a 52-30 record. The franchise is hoping to make a deep Playoff run this season, making a major midseason trade when they swapped point guard Darius Garland for former MVP James Harden. The Cavaliers have gone 19-7 with Harden on the squad, and expectations are high that he and Donovan Mitchell can lead the team beyond the second round of the Playoffs.

One of the reported reasons for Harden’s desire to leave the Clippers midseason was the uncertainty of a future contract, as Harden has a $42 million player option on his contract for next season. If he declines the option, Harden can become an unrestricted free agent.

Fred Katz of The Athletic is reporting that Harden is expected to decline this option in favor of a new multi-year contract for the 36-year-old. A new contract could mean the Cavaliers get some relief on their cap space for next season, but only if they agree to keep Harden around for multiple years.

“Harden has a $42 million player option for next season that he’s likely to decline, a league source said. But a longer-term deal at a lesser number still would not be cheap.”

This will be an interesting summer decision for the Cavaliers. They traded away their point guard of the future with a second-round pick to acquire Harden, so letting him walk for nothing in the summer will be a disaster. However, the Cavaliers likely knew this was going to be the path Harden took to get a new long-term contract with the franchise. His departure from the Clippers could have been over a potential future contract, so the Cavaliers shouldn’t be surprised by this decision.

The player and team will likely look to arrive at a number that protects them equally. Harden is still one of the best passers in the NBA and has objectively made the Cavaliers a better team, so he’ll still be expecting a real payday. The Cavaliers have his Bird rights and can offer him the most money, as this year’s free agency is unlikely to have any contending teams with cap space. If Harden can’t get a $30 million+ deal on the market, it makes sense for him to agree on a mutually beneficial deal with the Cavaliers.

The Cavs have $226,181,970 on their salary bill this season, the fourth-highest in the NBA. They’ve also been a second-apron team for two years now, so they need to get under that mark or be faced with multiple signing and trade restrictions, which won’t let them fill their roster out. They’re currently projected to be over the second apron for next season.

Since the Cavaliers have also been linked to LeBron James, Harden’s next contract might have a number that keeps the Cavaliers under the second apron while leaving room open for LeBron to potentially join.

The biggest deciding factor in Harden’s contract will be his performance in the Playoffs. The Cavaliers face the Toronto Raptors in the first round, a team they’ve gone winless against this season.

Harden will be expected to break the Raptors strong defense down and allow the Cavaliers’ offense to have the edge. If he can’t do that, the Cavaliers will have to think long and hard about committing multiple years to a declining 36-year-old guard.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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