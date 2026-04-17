Magic vs. Hornets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The last playoff spot in the East is on the line Friday night, when the Magic host the Hornets at Kia Center in the 8-seed play-in game. The Magic finished 45-37 and eighth in the East, while the Hornets closed 44-38 and ninth. The Magic went 25-15 at home, and the winner gets the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup with the No. 1-seeded Pistons.

The Magic come into this game off a 109-97 loss to the 76ers in the 7-8 play-in game on Wednesday. The Hornets got here by beating the Heat 127-126 in overtime on Tuesday in the 9-10 game. So the Hornets already survived one elimination game, while the Magic are trying to recover from a flat offensive night.

The season series leaned clearly toward the Hornets. They won three of the four meetings, 120-105 on December 26, 124-97 on January 22, and 130-111 on March 19. The Magic took the first game 123-107 on October 30, but after that, the Hornets controlled the matchup.

Paolo Banchero is still the main engine for the Magic, and Franz Wagner remains one of their most important half-court scorers. In the loss to the 76ers, Banchero scored 18 points, while the Magic got 34 points from Desmond Bane and 13 from Anthony Black. The Magic now need a much better offensive game from its top guys in a win-or-go-home spot.

The Hornets have real scoring on the other side. LaMelo Ball led them with 30 points in the overtime win over the Heat, while Miles Bridges added 28 and Coby White scored 19, including the huge three that forced overtime. Charlotte comes in with more momentum and with proof that its backcourt can deliver in a pressure game.

Injury Report

Magic

Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (left knee sprain)

Hornets

Moussa Diabate: Questionable (left hip soreness)

Why The Magic Have The Advantage

The first edge for the Magic is that they still have the bigger half-court scorers in this matchup. Their loss to the 76ers was ugly on offense, but the game was still there until the final six minutes. Desmond Bane scored 34, Paolo Banchero had 18, and Anthony Black added 13, so even in a bad team night, the Magic still had enough shot creation to stay in range for most of the game. In a win-or-go-home setting, the game usually slows down and turns into a possession-by-possession fight.

The other advantage is the matchup shape. The spotlight is directly on Banchero’s response after the loss to the 76ers, and that makes sense. He had six turnovers in that game and never fully controlled it, but this is still the kind of matchup where he can be the biggest player on the floor. If the Magic get a more aggressive Banchero, that changes everything because the Hornets do not have much room for mistakes around the rim against his size and strength.

The Magic also have a clear defensive path. The LaMelo Ball vs. Jalen Suggs is the key matchup, and that is probably the game right there. Suggs had a rough night dealing with Tyrese Maxey, but this is his chance to bounce back and set the tone. If he can pick Ball up early, make him work, and keep the Hornets from getting comfortable in the open floor, the Magic can drag this game into the kind of slower setup they want.

There is also a simple scoreboard angle. The Hornets had to go to overtime just to get here, and they won that game even while shooting only 32.1% from three. That says two things. First, they showed real toughness. Second, they were not exactly rolling on offense. If the Magic defend the three-point line a little better than the Heat did late, they can make this a much more uncomfortable scoring game for the Hornets.

Why The Hornets Have The Advantage

The biggest edge for the Hornets is confidence in this exact matchup. They beat the Magic three times in four games during the regular season, and those three wins came by a combined 61 points. That is not one lucky night. That is a matchup trend, and it matters even more now because the Hornets are coming in with momentum after already surviving one elimination game.

The second edge is that their main guys already showed they can handle this kind of pressure. LaMelo Ball had 30 points in the overtime win over the Heat and hit the game-winning layup with 4.7 seconds left. Miles Bridges scored 28, and Coby White had 19, including the three that forced overtime. When a team gets that kind of shot-making in a play-in game, it brings real belief into the next one.

The Hornets also showed they can win without having a clean shooting night. They shot just 32.1% from three against the Heat, with a poor performance from Kon Knueppel, and still found a way to win. That is important because it means they did not need a hot outside night to survive. They stayed in the game, made late plays, and trusted Ball and Bridges to close it. That kind of late-game confidence is a real advantage in a single-elimination spot.

There is also the broader current form. ESPN’s matchup page had the Hornets as the favorite, with the matchup predictor giving them a 59.9% chance to win, and their last five games have been wins over the Heat and the Knicks coming into this one. The Magic, meanwhile, lost to the 76ers and lost their last regular-season game before that. The Hornets just look like the team coming in with better momentum.

X-Factors

Anthony Black is a real X-factor for the Magic because he already showed up in the loss to the 76ers. He scored 13 points, which was not enough to save the game, but it did show he can give the Magic another scorer when the stars are not fully rolling. That matters here because the Magic cannot put all of this on Banchero. If Black can attack gaps, finish plays, and give the backcourt some life, the offense gets a lot easier to trust.

Jalen Suggs is the other big one for the Magic, even more for defense than scoring. He has the vital Ball task at hand, and that feels right. Suggs does not need a huge scoring night. He needs to make Ball uncomfortable, get into the ball, and help force the Hornets into a slower game. If Suggs wins enough of those possessions, the Magic have a much better chance to control the tone of the game.

Miles Bridges is a huge X-factor for the Hornets because he gave them more than just scoring against the Heat. He had 28 points, and he also made the last defensive play of the game with the block that sealed the win. That is the kind of two-way impact that can swing a play-in game. If Bridges is giving the Hornets scoring at the rim, rebounding help, and big defensive plays late, then the Magic have one more problem on top of Ball.

Coby White is another one because he already changed one elimination game. He scored 19 against the Heat and hit the huge three that forced overtime. That is exactly the kind of bench scoring swing that can decide this game. If White comes in and gives the Hornets another real shot-maker next to Ball and Bridges, the Magic defense gets stretched a lot more than it wants.

Prediction

This game is close because the Magic have the better top-end size and the better home floor, while the Hornets have the better offense and the better season-series track record. The Magic path is easy to see: big game from Banchero, strong pressure from Suggs, and enough defense at the arc to cut down the Hornets’ three-point volume. But the numbers still lean Hornets. They were better over the season in offensive rating, net rating, three-point shooting, and rebounding, and they already beat the Magic three times in four tries. That is a lot to ignore in a win-or-go-home game.

The best bet here is that the Hornets get enough shot-making from Ball, Miller, and White to survive the rough stretches, and that their work on the offensive glass gives them just enough extra possessions late.

Prediction: Magic 106, Hornets 111