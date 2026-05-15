Michael Jordan Sent Clear Message To Steve Kerr After Warriors HC Credited Him For All His Success

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is going to end up in the Hall of Fame someday, and he doesn’t believe all his success would have been possible without Michael Jordan. ESPN’s Wright Thompson revealed that Kerr and Jordan recently crossed paths at a hotel, and the former thanked the latter for the position he finds himself in today.

“Thank you,” Kerr said. “Everything that has happened in my career is because of playing with you.”

It was during his time with Jordan on the Chicago Bulls that Kerr became somewhat of a household name. He infamously got punched in the face by the superstar during a practice session in 1995, and then a couple of years later, hit the shot that clinched the 1997 NBA championship for the Bulls.

It was Jordan who had passed the ball to Kerr in the final seconds of Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. He had told him to be ready during the timeout prior, and that was the ultimate sign of trust.

Jordan believed in Kerr then, and during this hotel encounter, he made it clear he won’t take credit for his success.

“You’ve earned it,” Jordan told him. “You’ve earned all of it.”

There were plenty of players who got to play alongside Jordan during his 15 seasons in the NBA. Not many have had anywhere near the amount of success Kerr has had. He capitalized on the opportunity presented to him in a way that few did.

Kerr won three straight NBA championships with the Bulls from 1996 to 1998. Then, after that team broke up, he won his fourth straight title with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999. He’d then win his fifth and final one as a player with the Spurs in 2003.

Kerr retired after the 2003 NBA Finals as the NBA’s all-time leader in career three-point percentage (45.4%). He has gone down as one of the finest role players in league history.

Following retirement, Kerr became an analyst for TNT. Then in 2007, he was named general manager and president of basketball operations for the Phoenix Suns. Kerr stepped down in 2010, and four years later, in 2014, became head coach of the Warriors. He has led the team to four championships, bringing his tally to nine in total.

While Jordan played a part, Kerr ultimately put in all the work. He should be extremely proud of all he has achieved.

It looked like there was a real chance, though, that Kerr’s time in the NBA was ending this summer. The 60-year-old’s contract with the Warriors had expired, and retirement was on the cards. He eventually decided to keep going.

Kerr signed a two-year contract to stay with the Warriors. He remains the highest-paid coach in the NBA annually, a sign of just how much the organization values him.

Kerr has explained his decision to return to the Warriors. Both parties believe what’s best for the franchise is for him to carry on. Can Kerr win a 10th championship, though? You wouldn’t fancy his and the Warriors’ chances, unless they make a big move in the summer.

As for Jordan, he has all but walked away from the NBA. He spent 13 full seasons as the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets following his retirement. Jordan sold his majority stake in 2023 and is just a minority owner today.