Grade The Trade: Chicago Bulls Move Nikola Vucevic In Major Swap With Boston Celtics

The NBA trade season is in full swing, and the action has intensified greatly as this month’s deadline nears. On Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls became the latest team to shake things up in a two-player swap that involves the Boston Celtics. The final deal will send veteran big man Nikola Vucevic to Boston for young sharpshooter Anfernee Simons.

With just one year and $21.4 million on his contract, Vuc was unlikely to return to the Bulls this summer. After spending the last six seasons in Chicago, he overstayed his welcome, and this was the last chance for the Bulls to get something back for his services. Now, the 35-year-old big man gets to compete on a Celtics team looking toward the playoffs.

Trade Details:

Boston Celtics Receive: Nikola Vucevic, second-round pick

Chicago Bulls Receive: Anfernee Simons, second-round pick

With so much at stake for both teams, this is a win-win deal that doesn’t pose much risk for either side. While these are two players at opposite ends of their NBA lifespans, they join a situation where the timelines match up perfectly. In the end, while the deal is far from perfect, it’s one of the most notable moves of the season so far, given the potential implications at such a low cost.

Boston Celtics: A

In Vucevic, the Celtics saw an opportunity to build up their frontcourt following the key departures of Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. They’ve been playing with a hole at the position all season, relying on Neemias Queta to perform the bulk of responsibilities at the role. Vucevic, while not on the level of top-tier centers, is a clear upgrade for them and fits their more experienced, veteran locker room.

In 48 games this season, Vucevic is averaging 16.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.6 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game on 56.8% shooting and 37.6% shooting from three. As a versatile scorer and rebounder, he brings instant offense to a Celtics team that already ranks second in scoring at 121.3 points per game. Of course, at 35, it remains to be seen how much Vucevic has left in the tank. That’s not to mention concerns over upcoming contract negotiations in the summer.

Arguably, the biggest downside from the Celtics’ perspective is what they gave up. While Simons was never considered a long-term option for them, he was finally starting to find a rhythm off the bench. At just 26, Simons had the potential to become a premium backcourt scorer for Boston. At the very least, you could argue that he could have secured a better return given his status as a former 22-point-per-game scorer back in Portland.

Chicago Bulls: B

If you’re the Bulls, there was almost no reason not to make this trade. With the team headed nowhere and the season already a lost cause, the only option left is to rebuild and stock up on whatever assets they can. Trading Vucevic was only the first step in what we can assume is a series of moves, but it was arguably the most important one. In return for offloading an expiring contract, they get a nice young sharpshooter who can provide an instant spark to the offense.

With averages of 14.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 44.9% shooting and 39.5% shooting from three, Simons has proven he can score in a variety of settings, but the Bulls give him a chance to test an even bigger role. The tricky part going forward is going to be deciding what comes next.

In a crowded backcourt with Coby White, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, Simons is going to have to earn his minutes. Fortunately, that shouldn’t be a problem on a Bulls team that ranks 18th offensively with 114.8 points per game. If he can maintain his shooting stroke and build off the championship habits he learned in Boston, it could work wonders for that young and unproven Bulls squad.

Nikola Vucevic: A+

The ultimate winner of this trade is Nikola Vucevic himself, who now has his best chance at a championship. From the Magic to the Bulls, Vuc has spent most of his career on forgettable, mediocre teams. This year’s Celtics squad, even without Tatum, is the best team he’s joined, and his presence could elevate their potential even higher.

At 35 years old, many thought Nikola’s career was beginning to wind down, but this Boston stint could prolong his time in a more featured role. He’ll be starting right out of the gate this season as the Celtics look to stay afloat, and his work will be key in determining their success this season. While it remains to be seen what the contract negotiations will look like this summer, one has to imagine they are at least somewhat close on a deal.

It’s hard to do better than this for Vucevic. Not only does he get to join the second-best team in the East, but he also gets to keep a starting role while doing it. That’s getting increasingly rare in the NBA for players at his age, and he’s going to relish every moment.

Anfernee Simons: B-

On the plus side for Anfernee Simons, he’ll have no shortage of opportunities in Chicago. For a Bulls team with no clear direction or identity, the focus for Ant will be proving he can handle a larger role. After a brutal learning experience in Boston, he can use everything he’s learned to elevate his game and make a competitive All-Star push for the first time in his career.

The problem for Simons is that he won’t have the kind of support or guidance he needs to ensure prolonged success. The Bulls have been struggling for years, and they lack the kind of structure and organization he got used to in Boston. The big question for Simons is whether he got enough time in that winning environment for the lessons to stick.

If the growth carries over to Chicago, it will set up Simons for some favorable offers in July, when his $27.6 million contract expires. Really, this move is the perfect landing spot for Anfernee ahead of such a critical free agency. Of course, it also adds to the pressure for him to play well and validate his arrival on the Bulls.