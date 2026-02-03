Warriors vs. 76ers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Warriors host the 76ers at Chase Center on Tuesday, February 3, at 10:00 PM ET.

The Warriors come in at 27-23, sitting eighth in the West, while the 76ers are 28-21 and sixth in the East.

The 76ers just handled the Clippers 128-113 on Monday, a game where Tyrese Maxey dictated the night, and Dominick Barlow swung it with pure extra-effort possessions.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are coming off a 131-124 loss to the Pistons and walk into this one short-handed enough that the game plan basically has to change by default.

On the floor, the 76ers are built around Tyrese Maxey (29.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 47.2% from the field, 39.2% from three) and Joel Embiid (26.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 48.8% from the field).

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry’s season line is still the headline (27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 46.8% from the field, 39.1% from three), but his status is the story because he’s not playing.

This is the kind of matchup that looks straightforward until you zoom in. The 76ers are hot, but they’re on the road, and they are missing Embiid, plus a suspended Paul George.

The Warriors are home, but they’re missing Curry and multiple rotation pieces. That creates a weird middle where execution, pace control, and turnovers decide it.

Injury Report

Warriors

Stephen Curry: Out (right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Jimmy Butler III: Out (right ACL tear)

Jonathan Kuminga: Out (left knee bone bruise)

LJ Cryer: Out (left hamstring injury management)

Seth Curry: Out (left sciatic nerve irritation)

Moses Moody: Probable (left knee soreness)

76ers

Paul George: Out (league suspension)

Joel Embiid: Out (right ankle injury management; right knee injury management)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Available (left knee injury recovery, brace)

Why The Warriors Have The Advantage

It starts with two things the Warriors still have even in this condition: home rhythm and a real team identity. They’re scoring 116.7 points per game on 46.1% from the field and 36.4% from three, and they move the ball at a top-tier clip with 28.9 assists per game. Even if the creation is stripped down, they can still manufacture good looks through pace, split action, and passing.

The other edge is defense. The Warriors are allowing 113.98 points per game, which is meaningfully better than the 76ers’ defensive baseline. If this becomes a game where both teams are missing stars and trying to cobble together offense, the side that can get stops without fouling usually wins the ugly minutes.

The catch is turnovers. The Warriors are at 15.5 turnovers per game. That number is survivable when Curry is converting broken possessions into threes. Without him, giveaways are basically donating points.

Why The 76ers Have The Advantage

The 76ers’ edge is that they can still play a clean, modern offensive game even if the roster shifts. They’re scoring 116.9 points per game on 46.0% shooting, and they protect the ball much better than the Warriors at 13.7 turnovers per game. In a matchup where the Warriors are missing their main shot creator, the possession battle becomes a real weapon.

Maxey is also the best active scorer in this game if Curry and Embiid are out. His season is basically a pressure test for defenses: 29.2 a night with 39.2% from three, and he’s coming off a 29-point night against the Clippers, where he lived in rhythm.

If he wins the point-of-attack matchup, everything opens: drive-and-kick threes, early-clock pull-ups, and the kind of transition possessions that punish a team already trying to patch minutes together.

And there’s a sneaky second layer: the 76ers have been getting real contributions from role guys lately. Barlow is only averaging 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds on the season, but he just flipped a road game with effort plays that don’t care about schemes. Against a Warriors team that’s thin, that matters.

X-Factors

For the Warriors, Draymond Green is the game. His line (8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists) doesn’t scream takeover, but he’s the guy who decides whether the Warriors’ offense looks connected or panicked without Curry. If Green keeps the tempo up and turns the night into a passing game, the Warriors can still win the shot-quality battle.

Moses Moody is the practical swing. He’s probable with left knee soreness, and the Warriors badly need a wing who can defend, stay on the floor, and hit the open ones the system creates. If he’s limited or sits, the Warriors’ spacing choices get ugly fast.

For the 76ers, Kelly Oubre Jr. matters more than people want to admit. He’s at 14.2 points and 4.6 rebounds on 49.3% shooting, and he’s exactly the type of wing who can steal a quarter by running the floor, crashing the glass, and turning broken possessions into points. If the Warriors are already short on creators, losing a few “effort possessions” to Oubre swings the math.

Prediction

This comes down to what version of the injury report actually walks onto the floor. With Curry out, and Embiid missing on the other side, I trust the 76ers’ guard-driven offense and cleaner possession profile more than the Warriors trying to survive on the system alone.

Prediction: 76ers 116, Warriors 109