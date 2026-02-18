LeBron James Labels The Boston Celtics As A Dangerous Team: “They Still Have A Championship DNA”

LeBron James acknpwledged the Celtics' resilience this season, referring to them as a dangerous team with championship pedigree.

Jan 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Celtics have demonstrated tremendous resilience and grit this season. Despite the challenges they faced in the offseason, the Celtics rose above, asserting their position as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

In light of this, LeBron James had nothing but praise for the Celtics’ achievement. While speaking on the “Mind The Game” podcast alongside Steve Nash, James labeled Boston as a dangerous unit, even highlighting why they had been competitive this year.

“Sneaky. Hanging around. Dangerous,” James commented. “They just assigned JT [Tatum] to the Maine team. It’s looking like he’s ramping up to possibly play this year and not giving up on the season.”

“A lot of people was talking [about], ‘No JT, Al Horford is gone, the championship team is gone.’ Well, they still have championship DNA, they still have guys on the team that won the championship, and they have a championship coach. They use that as motivation… They didn’t throw in the towel this season when everyone thought they would.”

When considering that a Lakers‘ superstar praised them, the Celtics’ performance has certainly been commendable. With statistics highlighting the team’s success, Jaylen Brown’s MVP-caliber performance, and the presence of key players like Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, Boston’s championship pedigree is undeniable.

Currently, Boston is placed second in the East heading into the All-Star break, boasting a 35-19 record. Despite Jayson Tatum‘s absence, the Celtics are only 5.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons in first place.

When additionally factoring in their latest additions, Boston could become an even greater threat.

 

LeBron James Details Nikola Vucevic’s Impact On The Celtics

While praising the Boston Celtics, both LeBron James and Steve Nash also noted the team’s impressive trade deadline moves, specifically the addition of Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic‘s acquisition effectively addressed one of Boston’s most pressing roster concerns. With the arrival of a reliable big man, James noted how Vucevic could impact the team’s performance coming out of the All-Star break.

“This is a team that, over the last few years, has led the league in three-point attempts per game,” James stated. “Now, you add Vooch [Vucevic], another stretch 5 that can stretch the floor, that can catch the ball in short pockets.”

“You can’t really switch a lot of small guys on him because of his ability to duck in and go over his right shoulder or left shoulder. [He] Kind of punishes you on that end, and is a very good passer. A guy who just knows the game.”

In theory, Nikola Vucevic is the ideal kind of center for the Celtics. Aside from being a capable presence on the inside, grabbing rebounds and facilitating plays in the post, Vucevic is also a formidable three-point shooting threat, someone who fits the team’s perimeter-heavy offense.

In his three appearances for the Celtics, Vucevic is averaging 13.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range. As the big man continues to find his groove in Boston’s rotation, the Celtics will also gear up for further reinforcements.

With Jayson Tatum’s progress being closely monitored, Boston could soon see their superstar return to action. However, with the latest reports also suggesting that Tatum hasn’t confirmed his availability for the season just yet, the Celtics may have to remain patient while relying on their current unit.

On a positive note, this may not be a challenge for the current Boston team. Given the kind of results they have produced under Joe Mazzulla’s leadership, the Celtics may remain formidable even without Tatum returning for the remainder of the season.

Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
