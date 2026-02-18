Shai Gilgeous-Alexander On Michael Jordan Comparisons: “I Don’t Love Them But I Appreciate Them”

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is widely regarded as one of the best players in the league. In light of his meteoric rise to stardom and success with the Oklahoma City Thunder lately, Gilgeous-Alexander has drawn comparisons to some NBA legends, with Michael Jordan being the most noteworthy one.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has shared his thoughts on these comparisons in the past, during a recent interview with Billboard, the Thunder superstar shared an honest and humble response.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t flattering,” Gilgeous-Alexander shared. “Being in a conversation with a guy like that, who is the face of basketball, is pretty insane.”

“Honestly speaking, I don’t really love them [the comparisons]. Just because he’s 3-peated twice,” he continued. “What he did for the sneaker business, everything he’s been to the game, I think it’s a disservice to compare me, seven years in, to what he’s been.”

“I don’t love them, but I appreciate them. Just because it’s greatness at the highest form, and that’s what I’m after. That’s what I’m chasing, and that’s what I’m striving for.”

Michael Jordan’s reign in the 90s marked a decade of dominance, the likes of which the NBA has never seen. While asserting himself as the face of the organization on a global scale, Jordan became associated with excellence in the sport.

When considering the achievements over the course of his career and his impact on aspects even beyond the sport, Jordan is essentially in a class of his own.

It Is Too Early To Compare Shai Gilgeous-Alexander To Michael Jordan

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently on the path to carving out his own legacy in the NBA. While boasting a unique playing style, featuring crafty footwork and impeccable shot-making ability, he certainly positions himself as one of the best in the world.

But as Gilgeous-Alexander rightfully mentioned, he is only seven years into his professional career. Although his accomplishments last season were historic in every right, the sample size is just too small at the moment.

Currently, the Thunder superstar boasts one MVP award, one NBA title, one Finals MVP, three All-Star selections, and three All-NBA selections.

Needless to say, this pales in comparison to Jordan’s one-of-a-kind resume, including six NBA titles, six Finals MVPs, five MVP awards, 13 All-Star selections, and 11 All-NBA selections, among other accolades.

At only 27, Gilgeous-Alexander is on the path to becoming a great player. Despite his wishes to retire early and spend time with his family, it seems fair to assume that he is capable of achieving many things before he chooses to hang up his boots.

Presently, however, the guard will prioritize recovering from injury to maximize his team’s chances of winning the title this season.

With averages of 31.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, Gilgeous-Alexander remains one of the best players in the game. While leading OKC to the best record in the league (42-14) heading into the All-Star break, the Thunder superstar is also on track to defend his status as the league’s MVP.