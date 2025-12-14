Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Real On Michael Jordan Comparisons

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been simply incredible for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, and fellow Canadian icon Steve Nash had some high praise for him on NBA on Prime on Wednesday. Nash compared Gilgeous-Alexander to the great Michael Jordan, and Taylor Rooks asked the Thunder guard about the comments on Prime in the lead-up to Saturday’s NBA Cup semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs.

“Pretty insane,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I don’t really love the comparisons, just because he’s done so many things for the game of basketball. To even be in those conversations is surreal. If you ask me, though, I’m still very, very far away. I’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Gilgeous-Alexander indeed has a lot of work to do before he is mentioned in the same breath as Jordan. That said, there is a reason his and the Chicago Bulls icon’s name have been brought up together at times over the last year or so.

Gilgeous-Alexander won MVP and the scoring title in 2024-25, thanks to averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game for the Thunder. He also led the team to the NBA championship and was crowned Finals MVP.

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George believes Gilgeous-Alexander’s 2024-25 season was the best by a guard since Jordan’s 1997-98 campaign. What’s scary is that the three-time All-Star is playing even better this time around.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game in 2025-26. The 27-year-old has been incredibly efficient, shooting 56.0% from the field and 43.7% from beyond the arc. That efficiency is what Nash was pointing to when he made those comments.

“Offensively, this guy is getting into the heir statistically of people like Michael Jordan,” Nash said. “I know that is sacrilege to say, but look at some of these numbers. Of all-time 30 points per game scorers, he has the highest true shooting percentage. He is second in three-point field goal percentage, and two-pointers, he’s sixth at 60%.

“We’ve seen how many fouls [he draws], leads the league in fouls, and all the while the fewest turnovers among anyone who has ever scored 30 points per game for a season,” Nash added. “I mean, that is excellence and unbelievable to watch. I do not get bored with this guy.”

It’s not just the numbers either. Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue sees flashes of Jordan in Gilgeous-Alexander. You have to be really special to get this kind of praise.

Time will tell whether Gilgeous-Alexander will have a resume that is anywhere as good as Jordan’s. The Hall of Famer won six titles, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, one DPOY, and 10 scoring titles in his storied career.

Gilgeous-Alexander has one title, one Finals MVP, one MVP, and one scoring title to his name as of now. You wouldn’t bet against him adding to his resume this season.

The Thunder are viewed as firm title favorites and for good reason. They entered this game against the Spurs with a 24-1 record and looked set to reach the cup final for the second year in a row.

The Spurs, however, surprisingly took down the Thunder 111-109, dropping them to 24-2 on the season. It was a rare setback and one that you’d back them to bounce back from in style.

The Thunder take on Lue’s Clippers next at Paycom Center on Thursday at 8 PM ET. Expect a strong response from them against one of the bottom-feeders in the West.