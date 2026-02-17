Bill Simmons Predicts When Jayson Tatum Makes Season Debut After NBA Changes Celtics’ Schedule

Jayson Tatum might be back on the court for the Celtics sooner than you might expect.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after beating the Orlando Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum has yet to play in this 2025-26 NBA season for the Boston Celtics, and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons thinks we might see him in action soon enough. Tatum appears to be in the final stages of his rehab after tearing his Achilles in the playoffs last season, and Simmons explained on The Bill Simmons Podcast why he thinks the season debut will be against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 1.

“Celtics-Sixers on Sunday night, March 1st, moved from 6 to 8 PM,” Simmons said. “… Then randomly, during breaks between I think it was the third and the fourth [All-Star] game, a three-minute Jayson Tatum comeback…video about his journey set up in a way that made me super suspicious that NBC and him are working together in some way and this is all part of the thing.”

Tatum and NBC have teamed up to create a five-part docuseries titled “The Quiet Work.” It is about his return to basketball and will air every Sunday night on NBC during their Sunday Night Basketball games. The fact that we’re about to get this series and the NBA changed that 76ers game to a premium timeslot has many speculating that it will be the game where we see Tatum.

“When the flex thing happened, that was a red flag,” Simmons stated. “But then I looked at the schedule that night, and I was like, well, they said they were going to do stuff like this, and they’re moving the game two hours. That’s an awesome game, Boston and Philly. They didn’t know that that would be a great game.

“So maybe not, with that said, had been hearing first week of March for a while,” Simmons continued. “That it was going to be somewhere around that March 4th, March 6th game… It’s really starting to look like March 1st or March 6th. My money would be on March 1st now for him.”

Simmons noted that ticket prices on the resale market have shot up for the 76ers game and the one against the Dallas Mavericks on March 6. There is just way too much smoke here.

Tatum had previously declared he would try to play this season, but he hadn’t set any return date. The last big update we got about the 27-year-old was his being assigned to the Maine Celtics, the Celtics’ G League affiliate.

Tatum took part in a five-on-five practice and was then recalled. He looks to be ahead of schedule, considering he tore his Achilles on May 12 against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. At the time, it had seemed like there was little to no chance that we would see him on the court in 2025-26.

We had also expected the Celtics to struggle in Tatum’s absence, but they haven’t. They are second in the East with a 35-19 record, giving him more motivation to return and potentially help them go on a deep playoff run.

We’re unlikely to see Tatum anywhere near his best, though, if he does return. The six-time All-Star averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in 2024-25, but it will be a while before we see him put up those numbers again.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article NBA great Shaquille O'Neal during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Shaquille O’Neal Wants To Get Married Again In 3 Years
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like