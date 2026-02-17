Jeremy Sochan’s Pregnant Girlfriend Unfollows Him On IG After Cheating Rumors

Mya Mills announces pregnancy with Jeremy Sochan as cheating rumors erupt online.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Jan 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of a game against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Jeremy Sochan’s personal life has suddenly become a trending topic online, and not for anything happening on the court.

Influencer Mya Mills announced on February 16 that she is five months pregnant and expecting her first child with the NBA forward. The reveal was emotional and direct, but it was the caption that immediately sparked speculation.

“5 months growing you, half way to holding you. This isn’t how I imagined announcing this, but some things come to light at the right time… This will only make me stronger, see you soon my little one,” she wrote, alongside a video of what appeared to be an intimate gender reveal.

The couple is expecting a baby girl, with Sochan even dyeing his hair pink for the occasion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MYA MILLS (@myamills)

Within hours of the announcement, fans noticed that Mills had unfollowed Sochan on Instagram. She also reposted several TikToks that many interpreted as subtle references to betrayal and cheating. That combination was enough to ignite rumors that the New York Knicks forward may have been unfaithful.

Neither Mills nor Sochan has publicly addressed the speculation, and there has been no confirmed report of cheating. Still, social media tends to connect dots quickly, especially when a high-profile relationship is involved.

Mills, 24, has built a strong online presence with over 700,000 Instagram followers and has previously dated several high-profile figures, including rapper Digga D and footballers Said Benrahma and Diego Moreira. Her relationship with Sochan, 22, became public in June 2025 after months of speculation earlier in the year.

Sochan, who earns $8.1 million this season and has an estimated net worth of around $23 million, is known as much for his colorful hair and personality as he is for his versatility on the floor. This season, he has carved out a key role as a young, athletic forward with upside, but the headlines now revolve around his off-court situation.

As of now, the only confirmed fact is that the couple is expecting a baby girl, likely due around June. Whether the relationship remains intact is unclear.

In the social media era, a simple unfollow can create a storm. For Sochan and Mills, what should have been a celebratory moment has instead turned into public speculation. Until either of them addresses it directly, the rumors will likely continue to swirl.

Vishwesha Kumar
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. 
