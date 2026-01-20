Jaylen Brown’s 32-Point Masterclass Isn’t Enough As Celtics Suffer Crushing 104-103 Loss To Pistons: Instant Analysis

Monday night’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons was bound to be an exciting one. A clash between two of the top teams in the East delivered the atmosphere of the playoffs. Unfortunately, it resulted in a heartbreaking 104-103 loss for the Celtics at the end of regulation.

The superstar duel between Jaylen Brown and Cade Cunningham was the most intriguing aspect of the game. Brown’s masterclass on both ends of the floor yielded an impressive 32 points, 11 rebounds, and one block on 11-28 shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Cunningham notched 16 points, three rebounds, 14 assists, a steal, and two blocks for the game.

Despite carrying an immense burden on the offensive end, Brown’s activity on defense was beyond impressive. Although he managed to contain Cunningham for the most part, the ingenuity of the Pistons’ star enabled him to find other ways to contribute.

Cunningham’s horrific shooting night (4-17 FG) may have forced him into playing a greater role as a facilitator. But with players like Tobias Harris (25 PTS, 3 REB) and Jalen Duren (18 PTS, 9 REB) stepping up, the Pistons had a slight edge.

The game was hard fought from start to finish.

Boston came out strong in the first quarter, asserting itself on the offensive end early on. Jaylen Brown’s aggressive approach on offense helped the Celtics establish an early lead, but the Pistons responded in kind. With Cade Cunningham calmly conducting Detroit’s offense, the Pistons managed to remain within striking distance whenever Boston attempted to break away.

The second quarter is when the momentum shifted in Detroit’s favor. Aside from some baskets by Anfernee Simons, the Celtics’ scoring dried up early in the quarter.

The Pistons made use of this opportunity to steal back the lead. With Amen Thompson and Javonte Green scoring consecutive baskets at the halfway point in the quarter, the Pistons’ offense started clicking.

Although Brown stepped in to respond, Detroit’s momentum carried them through to the end. As Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson caught fire nearing the end, the Pistons closed out the quarter with a 10-point lead.

At this stage, it seemed as though Detroit had firmly established control over the game. However, the Celtics’ resilience was put on display early in the second half.

A pair of back-to-back three-pointers by Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard helped the Celtics cut the lead down to four points. After failed possessions by both teams, Hauser came back to knock down another three, effectively erasing Detroit’s double-digit lead.

Sam Hauser from DEEP. 9-0 run by the Celtics in the 3Q ☘️ Tight game in Detroit! pic.twitter.com/pdaD8buqne — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2026

Hauser’s perimeter shooting kept the Celtics in the game, though Detroit responded with its own barrage, courtesy of Duncan Robinson. Although Boston was on track to win the quarter and keep the scores level, two timely baskets by Harris in the closing seconds ensured that the Pistons entered the final frame with a two-point lead.

The action in the fourth quarter was noteworthy. The constant back-and-forth and the sheer physicality of the matchup had ensured that the game would be a battle of attrition. Due to the fatigue buildup, both teams struggled to score consistently.

Still, Boston trudged forward. Key baskets by Luka Garza and Neemias Queta ensured that Boston remained in the contest. However, Tobias Harris also managed to knock down some clutch shots, strengthening his team’s chances of winning.

Tobias Harris AGAIN. Detroit has a 5-point lead with under 2 mins to go! pic.twitter.com/CWc6HUZIsF — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2026

The Pistons enjoyed a five-point cushion with under two minutes left on the clock. At this point, Brown led a one-man charge to give Boston a chance of winning. With four points in quick succession and some solid defensive work, the Celtics’ superstar brought the lead down to one point.

After getting a stop on Detroit’s last offensive possession, Boston was in a position to win it all. Unfortunately, Brown’s fadeaway shot attempt to win it all bounced high up off the rim and eventually fell out, resulting in a loss for the Celtics.

JAYLEN BROWN FOR THE WIN 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yplrHCjkUm — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) January 20, 2026

Although the Celtics lost, Brown’s performance continues to showcase why he’s considered a superstar in the league. While he has benefited from the support of his teammates to some extent, his individuality has been noteworthy this season.

With this win, the Pistons extend their streak to three games and improve to 31-10 on the season. Meanwhile, the Celtics remain in second place with a 26-16 record.

The Pistons-Celtics regular-season series has officially come to an end, with the Pistons winning 3-1. Given how competitive these games have been, even without Jayson Tatum as part of the lineup, the Celtics could be a threat to Detroit’s title aspirations this season.

With a rivalry forming between the two franchises, it will be interesting to see whether the two will face each other again in the playoffs.