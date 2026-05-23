Anthony Edwards Admits Rivalry With Spurs After Heated Playoff Series

At 24 years old, shooting guard Anthony Edwards has proven himself as one of the best young stars in the NBA. His future is undoubtedly bright, but that doesn’t mean the path to success will be easy. Notably, any future title run will likely have to go through Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, who are a rising superpower in the West.

In fact, following the Timberwolves’ second-round loss to the Spurs this year, Anthony Edwards admitted the two teams were budding rivals. Still, when looking back on the series, he made sure to give them credit for a job well done.

“Hell yeah, hell yeah, hell yeah, it’s a rivalry,” said Edwards. “I tip my hat to them young n****s, they came out to ball. Them boys balled. I have nothing bad to say about the Spurs; they balled. Like one thing about me, when you beat me, I ain’t no hating that, I ain’t got that in my blood. But we’ll be back.”

NBA rivalries may not be what they used to be, but animosity still exists between some teams and players. Today, some of the most recognized rivalries include the Spurs vs. Thunder, Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, and the Lakers vs. Warriors. Now, we can add the Timberwolves vs. Spurs to the list, and it’s one that could produce content for many years.

At this stage in the timeline, it’s impossible to say which team will get the upper hand between these teams, but we just saw a glimpse of what their future showdowns could look like. This year, Edwards led the Timberwolves to an impressive win in the first round against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. They were underdogs in the series but still managed to pull off the upset thanks to strong leadership and balanced contributions across the roster. Coming off two straight runs to the Conference Finals (2024 and 2025), the Wolves had their eyes set on making it a third, but the Spurs got in the way.

Other than Games 1 and 4, the Spurs controlled much of the series, limiting the effectiveness of key players like Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. For his part, Edwards tried his best to carry his team to victory with averages of 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across the 6-game Western Conference Semifinals.

In the end, the Timberwolves didn’t have enough firepower to topple the Spurs, and Victor Wembanyama was a huge part of that. His ascent is shifting the NBA’s balance of power, and Edwards found himself cheering when he got ejected in Game 4 of the series. Of course, that doesn’t change the fact that Victor’s team is currently still alive in the NBA playoff fight, while Edwards is watching from home.

Ultimately, as much as Edwards desires revenge against the Spurs, the true factor for their status as rivals will be repeated playoff clashes. To really make this a lasting rivalry, both stars will have to consistently lead their teams deep into the playoffs. Fortunately, that hasn’t been a problem so far, and we can expect many more battles in the years to come.