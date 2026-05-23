Draymond Green Blames Evan Mobley For Cavaliers’ Physicality Problems Against Knicks

Draymond Green calls out Evan Mobley over playing soft vs. Knicks in Eastern Conference Finals.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 3, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) celebrates a three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in a fight to save their season. While a loss in Game 3 would not officially end the series, it would effectively end their hopes of victory. So, with pressure mounting, all eyes are turning toward the stars to come through and save the day. Specifically, the Cavs are looking to power forward Evan Mobley to step up and deliver in his role.

The problem is, he hasn’t been playing up to his standards so far, and people are starting to notice. Speaking on ESPN’s ‘Inside the NBA,’ four-time champion Draymond Green called on the big man to be more aggressive and match the Knicks’ physicality. In his mind, Mobley fades every time there’s a whiff of resistance.

“I think it’s his fault,” said Green. “When you get to the second half, that 18-0 run, that’s not a mistake. It’s when New York turns up the physicality. And when [the Knicks] turn up the physicality, Evan Mobley seems to fade. You’re duking in, you’re backing up, you don’t really want that ball, you’re not really making yourself a target right there. So, as the physicality goes up, he’s fading right now. If he wants to be as dominant as he can be, he has to match their level of physicality, or exceed it. That’s not where he excels.”

The Cavaliers barely managed to escape the first two rounds (over the Raptors and Pistons), and this series against the Knicks is proving to be their most challenging yet. This is a team they’ve already faced before: back in 2024, when they lost a five-game first-round series. This time, while the Knicks are heavily favored, the Cavs have everything they need to come out on top. Unfortunately, they’ve failed to keep up with New York so far, and Mobley’s play is a big reason why.

Despite averaging 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game on 54.6% shooting and 29.7% shooting from three in the regular season, Mobley hasn’t been able to translate that production in the playoffs. Against the Knicks in particular, he’s getting bullied on the court, and it’s causing major damage for Cleveland.

In Game 1, for example, Mobley recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, but he shot just 37.5% from the floor. He shot much better in Game 2 (62.5%), but he was much less active on the boards, with just 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists. So far, Mobley hasn’t had that takeover moment the Cavs have been waiting for, and it really makes you wonder if it will ever come.

Drafted third overall in 2021, Mobley was once viewed as the future cornerstone of the Cavaliers, and many believe he can still lead them to prosperity one day. But for a guy with his skills, Mobley lacks the aggression and toughness to keep up with the more physical defenders. It was a flaw in their first series against the Knicks two years ago, and it’s one that clearly still persists today. Until that changes, or Mobley is replaced, the Cavaliers may never reach their potential as Eastern Conference contenders.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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