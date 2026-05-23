Chet Holmgren Shares Emotional Reaction To All-Defensive First Team Honor

In the aftermath of a critical win in Game 3 against the San Antonio Spurs, star big man Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder did not show any signs of cracking. Despite being just two wins away from the NBA Finals, their focus and determination are on point, and their players will not disrupt the flow.

So when Holmgren was asked to comment on being named to the All-Defensive first team, he didn’t use the opportunity to talk up his own game. Rather, he took the moment to credit his teammates, setting the ultimate example of selfless leadership.

“Couldn’t be more thankful for any individual recognition that I get,” said Holmgren, via Clemente Almanza. “I think we have an All-Defensive Team on our team; we have a whole All-Defensive lineup. We got dudes on this team that show up and go to war on that end every single night. I got some individual credit last night for that, but this is really for everybody, and I want to shine the light on the rest of the guys.”

Despite his humility, Holmgren was well-deserving of the recognition. With averages of 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game on 55.7% shooting and 36.2% shooting from three, he was the Thunder’s second-best player all year, good enough to win the Defensive Player of the Year.

But Chet wasn’t the only Thunder player to get recognized this season. Besides his teammate and co-star, SGA, winning his second straight MVP, Cason Wallace was named to the All-Defensive second team, making the Thunder the only NBA franchise with two representatives on the teams. Like Chet, he took a humble approach with the feat, giving his teammates all the glory.

“We have a lot of guys that can guard 1-5, for sure,” said Wallace. “Just being able to pressure guys in the backcourt, knowing that I got help behind me. And even if I do get beat, somebody’s gonna pick that guy up for me, and I can fly around. Just moving around on that end, it gets fun. It feels good. My support team is very happy. Just being able to share this accomplishment with them. It’s a lot of fun.”

Of course, as much as Holmgren and Wallace appreciate the recognition, they have bigger ambitions right now than any personal accolade. With a 2-1 lead against the Spurs, Oklahoma City is just two wins away from the Finals, and Chet says his team will lean on their prior experience to help make the difference.

“You have to go through very emotional games in order for that to happen,” Chet added, via Clemente Almanza. “Game 57 against a tanking team isn’t going to be an emotional game. These playoff games are really a different feeling.”

The Thunder’s resounding success these past two seasons is no accident. With careful planning, collaborative decision-making, and consistent patience, they’ve built one of the most stacked rosters we’ve ever seen, with no holes or obvious flaws on either end of the floor. In 2025-26, they ranked as the No. 1 defensive team, averaging 107.7 points allowed per game, thanks to guys like Chet, Wallace, SGA, and Jalen Williams making an impact in every game.