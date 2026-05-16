Anthony Edwards Explains Timberwolves’ Biggest Problem After Playoff Elimination

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ 2025-26 season ended at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Spurs blew out the Timberwolves 139-109 in Game 6 at Target Center on Friday to ensure the hosts wouldn’t get to the Western Conference Finals for the third year in a row.

The Timberwolves had lost 4-1 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on that stage in 2025, and after the series, Edwards said their defense had 15 puppets on a string. The Spurs were somewhat similar in this series, and the four-time All-Star was asked in his postgame press conference what he and his teammates had to do in the regular season to be that good defensively.

“We just got to listen to the coaches,” Edwards said, via the Timberwolves. “Yeah. We got a hard time of processing stuff and going out there and doing it. We try to do stuff on our own. I think that’s our problem.”

Edwards has spoken in the past about Timberwolves players not following head coach Chris Finch and his staff’s game plan. He admitted they are too hard-headed.

Perhaps this playoff elimination changes that. Edwards was asked here if he thinks the regular season is the time to build the right habits, and he does.

“I feel you’re supposed to build championship habits or playoff habits in the regular season,” Edwards said. “Yeah, great question. I think so. Yeah.”

Edwards also made it clear that the Timberwolves did not build those right habits in the regular season. As for who has to lead the charge in that aspect, the 24-year-old pointed to himself.

“It’s collective,” Edwards said. “Yeah, it’s a collective effort. But it definitely starts with me.”

Edwards is the best player by far on the Timberwolves and has to set an example for the rest of the team to follow. Championship windows aren’t open forever in the NBA, and you need to capitalize when you do go on deep runs.

Now, you wouldn’t be too harsh on the Timberwolves for losing this series, given the circumstances. Edwards wasn’t fully healthy as he rushed back from injury. Ayo Dosunmu missed a game with a calf issue, while Donte DiVincenzo missed the entire series with a torn Achilles.

Beating this Spurs team fully healthy was going to be a huge challenge. All these injuries made it almost impossible for the Timberwolves to pull off the upset. They did well to extend this series to six games.

This Game 6 was a total dud, though. Edwards had 24 points (9-26 FG), two rebounds, three assists, and three steals, but didn’t get a whole lot of help. Notably, his co-star Julius Randle had three points (1-8 FG), seven rebounds, and one assist. Now, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Naz Reid did combine for 39 points off the bench, but this game was basically over in the second quarter.

While Edwards didn’t face much criticism for his play, he did raise eyebrows in the fourth quarter. With 8:01 remaining in the game, he headed over to the Spurs bench to congratulate their players and the coaching staff.

It was an odd scene, and Dirk Nowitzki and Udonis Haslem criticized Edwards for not waiting until the end of the game. He explained he had congratulated them then because he was being taken out of the game, but the reasoning did little to stop the criticism. That wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but it wasn’t a good look.

It will be very interesting to see what the Timberwolves do around Edwards in the offseason. Do they keep this core together, or do they look to change things by moving someone like Randle? The latter option might be the better choice.