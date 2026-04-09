Max Kellerman Explains Why He Would Select Cooper Flagg Ahead Of Luka Doncic As A Rookie

For the Dallas Mavericks, parting with a franchise player like Luka Doncic last year was nothing short of a travesty. Although the fans mourned the move and scrutinized the front office, the franchise was rewarded shortly after by the fated arrival of Cooper Flagg.

Cooper Flagg burst onto the scene as one of the most talented young players in recent history, asserting himself as the future face of the Dallas Mavericks. While comparisons between Flagg and Luka Doncic were inevitable, on a recent episode of the “Game Over” podcast, Max Kellerman explained why he would select Flagg ahead of Doncic as a rookie prospect.

“I would rather have Cooper Flagg over Luka. I like his style of play. I think Luka is a better playmaker, but Luka isn’t a defender. Cooper is excellent. Cooper Flagg is one of these actual can defend 1-5 level players,” Kellerman commented.

“He’s [Flagg] athletic and has the style I like, which can lead to winning a championship. He can be the best player on a championship team. I would say he’s the best teenager since LeBron.”

By virtue of how Kellerman phrased his statement, it is apparent that his pick is subjective. But is Flagg really a superior rookie prospect?

In his rookie season, Luka Doncic was phenomenal. While making waves as the superstar of the future, Doncic posted 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game, winning the ROTY award by a considerable margin.

In comparison, Flagg has been equally impressive. Though the Mavs haven’t thrived this season (25-55), Flagg’s averages of 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game this season have been immensely promising.

Statistically, Doncic’s performance as a rookie can be considered superior. On the offensive end, Luka Doncic showcased tremendous potential, especially with his creativity and vision on the open floor. While Flagg doesn’t fall short, the marginal differences come to light when comparing the two.

Winning the ROTY award was also the crowning achievement of Doncic’s rookie campaign, something Flagg is yet to achieve. On that note, the Mavericks’ rookie has made a solid case for himself, strengthening his position over the last weekend by scoring 40+ points in consecutive outings.

Given the ongoing comparisons with Doncic and in light of Kellerman’s statement, winning the award may be a massive boost to Flagg’s reputation. Still, the competition will be stiff.

Like Cooper Flagg, Charlotte Hornets forward Kon Knueppel has also captured the eyes of many with his sublime performances. Having made history as the Hornets’ leader in all-time three-pointers made in just his rookie season, Knueppel also has a solid claim to the ROTY award.

Overall, comparing Flagg to Doncic may not be the most sensible move, since both play very different roles. As Kellerman mentioned, Cooper Flagg’s defensive upside, athleticism, and physical tools may make him a more intriguing prospect. Still, given Doncic’s career trajectory, Dallas can only hope Flagg finds himself on a similar path.