Anthony Davis Wanted To Return To Pelicans, But Tribute Snub Changed Everything

Anthony Davis always thought he would go back to the New Orleans Pelicans. Not immediately oe in his prime. But later, toward the end of his career creating a full-circle moment. That idea stayed with him even after leaving New Orleans.

Then one night changed everything. Speaking on the Draymond Green Show, Davis revealed that his return to New Orleans after the trade did not go as he expected.

“You know what’s crazy? When I went back, I did not get a tribute. And that was the final straw. Never got a tribute. I didn’t get a tribute going back to New Orleans Pelicans. That pissed me off. The first game back, I had like 42 or 44, 43, something like that. I was f***ing hot. I got no tribute.”

“You know how it goes. You get drafted to a team, and when you’re done, it’s like, damn, toward the end of your career, you might want to go back. I always had that mindset.”

“I told Miss Benson when I was going to her before the deadline to ask for a trade, I said, look, Miss B, I want to get out of here. These are the reasons. She was cool. We’re still cool to this day. And I told her, this might not be the end. Later in my career, who knows, I could come back and try to do something special, be older, more mature, develop my game, win a couple of championships, then come back. I left that door open.”

“Then I went back that first game and got no tribute. I said, oh, that door is closed. That door is closed. There’s no way possible.”

“The last two or three months of that season were rough. I wore a shirt and all that s**t. I get it. They had the storm. I saw that video with the hurricane, where everybody cleared out the grocery store and my Ruffles were the only ones left. I saw all that. None of that bothered me. It was whatever. I understood. It was a bad breakup. The fans felt a way. I get it. Your best player is leaving. Nobody wants that.”

“But at the same time, when I was there, it was like, we can’t ever get AD help. Who are these guys we’re signing? So you can’t have it both ways. You can’t say we’re not giving him help, then get mad when he leaves because he wants to go win. I always thought I was going to go back.”

“But when I walked into that arena, it was emotional. I had been there seven years. I come out, and it’s loud boos. I’m sitting on the bench. They’re calling everybody. I look up when they say Anthony Davis, and there’s nothing on the screen. I’m like, oh s**t, nothing? I said, oh yeah, okay. Watch this. I was so pissed. Not even a graphic that said thank you. Nothing. That’s f***ed up.”

In his first game back, Davis exploded for 41 points, nine rebounds, and three steals. In his second, he followed it with 46 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals. It was not just a performance. It was a response. Since leaving New Orleans, Davis has made it a habit. Against the Pelicans, he has averaged 26.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 16 games. Every matchup carries an edge.

The frustration runs deeper than one night. Davis pointed out the contradiction he faced during his time there. The organization struggled to build a contender around him. He often lacked consistent help. Yet when he asked out, the reaction turned hostile.

During his final full season in New Orleans, Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.4 blocks in 56 games. He was still dominant. But the team was not going anywhere.

The trade request came from that reality. Still, his impact on the franchise remains undeniable. Six All-Star selections, three All-NBA teams, and three All-Defensive selections in seven years of elite production. The numbers show his impact. In seven seasons with the Pelicans, Davis averaged 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.4 blocks while shooting 51.7% from the field and 31.5% from three in 466 games.

He built his legacy there, but legacies are shaped by endings too. The Pelicans saw a star who wanted out, but Davis saw a franchise that failed to build around him. Both sides moved on. The breakup turned messy. The tribute could have softened that ending, and it could have left the door open. Instead, it closed it for good.