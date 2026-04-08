Ranking The 10 Greatest NBA Players From Chicago

Chicago has a real case as one of basketball’s strongest talent factories. The city’s hoops culture has produced stars across eras, from Hall of Fame guards to MVP winners and champions, which is why it has been described as “the real Mecca of basketball” by the NBA once.

That also makes this ranking harder than it looks. This is not just about who had the best peak, or who put up the flashiest numbers. It is about the full picture: individual greatness, playoff impact, awards, longevity, and how much each player shaped the league being from Chicago. Some names are automatic. A few spots are going to be debated. That is the fun part.

Here is our ranking of the 10 greatest NBA players from Chicago.

Honorable Mentions

Antoine Walker

Career Stats: 17.5 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Career Accolades: 1x NBA Champion, 3x All-Star, 1996-97 All-Rookie First Team

Antoine Walker deserves real consideration here because his peak was not small, and his overall production was stronger than people sometimes remember. The Chicago native came into the league ready to score right away, then grew into one of the most versatile forwards of his era. He could put pressure on a defense as a scorer, rebound his position at a high level, and move the ball well enough to function as a playmaking forward. For a long stretch, that kind of skill mix was rare.

Walker also built a résumé that holds up. He made three All-Star teams, won a title with the Heat, and finished his career with more than 15,000 points and nearly 7,000 rebounds. That is not a fringe body of work. That is the résumé of a player who had real star years and then stayed relevant long enough to matter on a championship team.

The reason he lands in the honorable mention section instead of the top 10 comes down to ceiling and consistency against Chicago’s heavier names. Walker was very good for a long time, but he was rarely viewed as one of the very best players in the league at his position. In a city with this much basketball history, that becomes the separator. Still, leaving him out entirely would be wrong. His numbers, his awards, and his place in that late-1990s to mid-2000s era are too substantial to ignore.

Juwan Howard

Career Stats: 13.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 2.2 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Career Accolades: 2x NBA Champion, 1x All-Star, 1x All-NBA Third Team, 1994-95 All-Rookie Second Team

Juwan Howard has one of the strongest longevity cases of any Chicago product left outside a top 10. He played 19 NBA seasons, scored more than 16,000 career points, and stayed in the league long enough to win two championships with the Heat. That matters. Plenty of talented players burn bright for a few years. Howard had real staying power, and that gives his résumé weight.

His best years were also better than many people remember. Howard was an All-Star and made All-NBA Third Team during his Washington run, which means he did reach a level above simple durability. At his best, he was a reliable interior scorer, a strong mid-range face-up forward, and a player coaches trusted because he understood how to play. He was not flashy, but he was productive and steady, and that has value in a ranking like this.

The problem for Howard is that Chicago’s top-end history is brutal. One All-Star appearance and one All-NBA selection are good credentials, but they are not enough to push him over players with bigger peaks or more individual hardware. That said, he absolutely belongs in the conversation. A Chicago-born player who lasted nearly two decades, made an All-NBA team, and finished with two championship rings is not just a footnote. He is one of the city’s most accomplished NBA products, even if he falls a little short of the final cut.

10. Michael Finley

Career Stats: 15.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.9 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Career Accolades: 1x NBA Champion, 2x All-Star, 1995-96 All-Rookie First Team

Michael Finley was selected by the Suns with the No. 21 pick in the 1995 draft, then made the 1995-96 All-Rookie First Team after averaging 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 82 games. He also finished third in Rookie of the Year voting, which shows he was productive from day one, not just a late bloomer who stacked numbers in the middle of his career.

His best work came with the Mavericks. From 1997-98 through 2001-02, Finley averaged 21.5, 20.2, 22.6, 21.5, and 20.6 points per game. That is five straight seasons at 20-plus. His peak came in 1999-00, when he put up 22.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 40.1% from three. He turned that stretch into back-to-back All-Star selections in 2000 and 2001, which is the clearest proof that he was not just compiling. For a few years, he was one of the better wing scorers in the league.

The career totals are strong, too. Finley played 15 seasons and finished with 17,306 points, 4,804 rebounds, and 3,245 assists across 1,103 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he averaged 24.6 points per game in 2002 and 18.3 points across 20 games in 2003, so there was real postseason production at his peak. Then, later in his career, he won the 2007 title with the Spurs.

That is why he belongs on this list. Two All-Star teams, one championship, an All-Rookie nod, more than 17,000 points, and a five-year prime above 20 points per game is enough to earn No. 10, even if the lack of All-NBA selections keeps him from climbing higher.

9. Maurice Cheeks

Career Stats: 11.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 6.7 APG, 2.1 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Career Accolades: 1x NBA Champion, 4x All-Star, 4x All-Defensive First Team, 1x All-Defensive Second Team, Basketball Hall of Famer

Maurice Cheeks was a second-round pick in 1978, but he quickly became the starting point guard on a contending 76ers team. By his rookie postseason, he was already producing at a high level, averaging 18.8 points, 7.0 assists, and a record 4.1 steals per game across nine playoff games. He also had an eight-steal playoff game that still stands as the rookie record.

The biggest year of his career came in 1982-83. Cheeks averaged 12.5 points, 6.9 assists, and 2.3 steals that season, made his first All-Star team, earned All-Defensive First Team honors, and helped the Sixers win the 1983 NBA title. That title season matters a lot in this ranking because he was not a role player hanging on to a loaded team. He was the starting point guard on a 65-win champion and one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

His accolades kept coming after that. Cheeks made four All-Star teams in 1983, 1986, 1987, and 1988. He also made four straight All-Defensive First Teams from 1983 through 1986, then added an All-Defensive Second Team selection in 1987. By the time he retired in 1993, he had 12,195 points, 7,392 assists, and 2,310 steals. He retired as the NBA’s all-time steals leader and ranked fifth in assists. He was later inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

That is why he edges into the top 10. One championship, four All-Star appearances, five All-Defensive selections, Hall of Fame status, and elite career totals in assists and steals are a stronger body of work than most names fighting for these last spots.

8. Terry Cummings

Career Stats: 16.4 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Career Accolades: 2x All-Star, 1x All-NBA Second Team, 1x All-NBA Third Team, 1982-83 Rookie of the Year, 1982-83 All-Rookie First Team

Terry Cummings lands at No. 8, and his accolades are stronger than many people remember. He was the No. 2 pick in the 1982 draft, and he made an immediate impact. In his rookie season with the Clippers, he averaged 23.7 points and 10.6 rebounds in 70 games, won Rookie of the Year, and made the All-Rookie First Team. That was not just a solid debut. That was one of the best rookie scoring seasons ever for a forward.

His prime was long enough and productive enough to carry real weight in this ranking. Cummings averaged 22.9 points and 9.6 rebounds in his second season, then 23.6 points and 9.1 rebounds in 1984-85 with the Bucks, the year he made his first All-Star team and earned All-NBA Second Team honors. He made another All-Star team in 1989 and added All-NBA Third Team that same season. Between his rookie year and the end of the 1980s, he built the profile of a legitimate top-tier scoring forward, not a one-year breakout name.

The totals back it up. Cummings played 18 NBA seasons and finished with 19,460 points, 8,630 rebounds, and 1,255 steals across 1,183 games. He had five 20-point-per-game seasons, and his best playoff scoring run came in 1985, when he averaged 27.5 points and 8.8 rebounds in eight postseason games. He also averaged 29.5 points in that first-round series win over Michael Jordan’s Bulls.

The players above him have more All-NBA-level years, more playoff pedigree, or bigger historical standing. But for No. 8, Cummings has a very strong case: Rookie of the Year, two All-Star selections, two All-NBA nods, nearly 19,500 points, and one of the more underrated scoring peaks of any Chicago product.

7. Mark Aguirre

Career Stats: 20.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.1 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Career Accolades: 2x NBA Champion, 3x All-Star, 1x All-NBA Second Team, 1981 No. 1 overall pick

Mark Aguirre has a very real case this high because he’s one of the most underrated scorers in league history. He was the Mavericks’ No. 1 pick in the 1981 draft after a huge run at the NCAA level, then stepped into the league and averaged 18.7 points as a rookie. From there, he became one of the best scorers of the 1980s. Starting in 1982-83, Aguirre put together six straight seasons above 22.0 points per game, which is serious top-end production for any player on this list.

His peak was elite. In 1982-83, he averaged 24.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. In 1983-84, he jumped to 29.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field. He finished second in the NBA in scoring that season, made his first All-Star team, and earned All-NBA Second Team honors. That year is the biggest reason he lands in the top part of this ranking, because very few Chicago products outside the obvious names can say they had a season where they were that close to the very top of the league as a scorer.

The accolades kept coming after that. Aguirre was also an All-Star in 1987 and 1988, giving him three selections overall. By the end of his run with the Mavericks, he had already built the profile of a true franchise scorer. Then he added team success later, winning championships with the Pistons in 1989 and 1990.

The full picture is easy to respect: 13 seasons, 18,458 career points, a 20.0-point career average, three All-Star appearances, one All-NBA nod, and two titles. That combination of scoring peak and career hardware is enough to put Mark Aguirre at No. 7.

6. Tim Hardaway

Career Stats: 17.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 8.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Career Accolades: 5x All-Star, 5x All-NBA Team Selection, 1990 All-Rookie First Team, Basketball Hall of Famer

Tim Hardaway’s case starts with how fast he became a high-level NBA guard. The Chicago native was the No. 14 pick in the 1989 draft, made the All-Rookie First Team in 1990, and then became an All-Star in three straight seasons with the Warriors from 1991 through 1993. In that stretch, he averaged 22.9 points and 9.7 assists in 1990-91, 23.4 points and 10.0 assists in 1991-92, and 21.5 points and 10.6 assists in 1992-93. Those were not just strong guard numbers. In 1991-92 and 1992-93, he was one of the league’s best lead creators.

The awards line from that prime is strong. Hardaway made the All-NBA Second Team in 1992, All-NBA Third Team in 1993, then came back from the lost 1993-94 season and rebuilt his résumé with the Heat. In 1996-97, he averaged 20.3 points and 8.6 assists, made the All-Star team again, earned All-NBA First Team honors, and finished fourth in MVP voting as the Heat won 61 games. He followed that with another All-Star season in 1997-98, then another All-NBA Second Team selection in 1998 and one more in 1999.

The full career totals back up the peak. Hardaway finished with 15,373 points and 7,095 assists in 867 regular-season games. He also had serious playoff production, including 25.2 points and 11.2 assists per game in the 1991 postseason and 18.7 points per game across 17 playoff games in 1997. By the time his career closed, he had five All-Star appearances, five All-NBA selections, and, later, a Hall of Fame induction in 2022.

That is why he lands at No. 6. Aguirre had the scoring peak and the rings, but Hardaway had more elite guard-level recognition. Five All-NBA selections are a major separator in this range of the list, and it gives him the stronger overall accolades.

5. Derrick Rose

Career Stats: 17.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 5.2 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Career Accolades: 1x NBA MVP, 3x All-Star, 1x All-NBA First Team, 2008-09 Rookie of the Year, 2008-09 All-Rookie First Team

Derrick Rose lands at No. 5 because peak value still carries huge weight in a ranking like this, and his peak was historic. The Bulls took him with the No. 1 pick in 2008, and he made an impact right away. In 2008-09, Rose averaged 16.8 points and 6.3 assists, won Rookie of the Year, and made the All-Rookie First Team. By his second season, he was already an All-Star after putting up 20.8 points and 6.0 assists. That quick rise matters because it shows how fast he became one of the league’s best guards.

Then came the 2010-11 season, which is the biggest single-season argument for anyone in this range of the list. Rose averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds, made the All-Star team, earned All-NBA First Team honors, and won MVP. He became the youngest MVP in league history at 22 years and 191 days old. That same season, he led the Bulls to a league-best 62-20 record, and he became only the third player since 1972-73 to post at least 2,000 points and 600 assists in a season.

Rose added a third All-Star selection in 2011-12, and before the injuries changed the arc of his career, he had already built a résumé most guards never touch. In 406 games with the Bulls, he averaged 19.7 points and 6.2 assists. Across his full career, he played 723 games and scored 12,573 points. He also had meaningful playoff moments, including a 44-point game against the Hawks in the 2011 postseason after that MVP year.

The reason Rose is No. 5 and not higher is simple. The players above him have longer elite runs, more All-NBA seasons, or stronger championship seasons. But the MVP trophy is too big to push him lower. Very few players from this talent pool can say they were the best player in the league, even for one year. Rose can. The Bulls retiring his No. 1 jersey on January 24 only underlined how strong that legacy still is.

4. George Mikan

Career Stats: 23.1 PPG, 13.4 RPG, 2.8 APG

Career Accolades: 5x NBA Champion, 4x All-Star, 6x All-BAA/NBA First Team, 3x NBA Scoring Champion, 1x NBA Rebounding Leader, 1x All-Star Game MVP, Basketball Hall of Famer, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

George Mikan entered pro basketball in 1946 and immediately started stacking titles. He won NBL championships in 1947 and 1948, then helped the Lakers win BAA/NBA titles in 1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, and 1954. That is seven championships across three leagues, and it is one of the strongest trophy cases any player from Chicago can bring to this list.

The individual résumé is just as loaded. Mikan won the NBL MVP in 1948, then led the NBA in scoring three straight seasons from 1949 through 1951. He made the first four NBA All-Star Games from 1951 through 1954 and won the All-Star Game MVP in 1953. He also made six straight All-BAA/NBA First Teams from 1949 through 1954, which tells you exactly where he stood in the league during his prime. In that same run, he also led the NBA in rebounding in 1953.

The production still looks huge even with the era adjustment. Mikan averaged 23.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 439 regular-season games, and he finished with 10,156 NBA points. Mikan’s historical profile places him among the league’s first true superstars.

His standing in history gives this entry real force. Mikan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1959, made the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, and is still recognized as one of the foundational big men in league history. He does not rank above the top three in your version of the list, but the résumé is still enormous: seven championships, three scoring crowns, six first-team selections, and a place near the start of NBA superstardom.

3. Anthony Davis

Career Stats: 24.0 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.3 SPG, 2.3 BPG

Career Accolades: 1x NBA Champion, 10x All-Star, 5x All-NBA Team Selection, 5x All-Defensive Team Selection, 3x Blocks Leader, 1x All-Star Game MVP, 2012-13 All-Rookie First Team, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

Anthony Davis was the No. 1 pick in the 2012 draft for the Pelicans, made the All-Rookie First Team in 2012-13, and reached All-Star level almost immediately. By 2014-15, he was already putting up 24.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game, and that season became his second All-Star selection. That is important in this ranking because his rise was not slow. He became one of the league’s top big men almost right away, then stayed there for more than a decade.

The award line is loaded. Davis made 10 All-Star teams, earned five All-NBA selections, made five All-Defensive teams, won three block titles, and was voted onto the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. He also won All-Star Game MVP in 2017. That gives him one of the strongest individual records of any player from Chicago, especially when you add the fact that he has done it as an elite two-way player, not just as a scorer.

The playoff work gives the entry even more weight. Davis averaged 31.5 points and 11.0 rebounds in the 2015 playoffs, then went for 30.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in the 2018 playoffs. In 2020, he helped the Lakers win the title while averaging 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists across 21 postseason games. Those are not nice side notes. Those are dominant postseason runs.

The full body of work is why he lands this high. Davis has already played 14 seasons and sits at 24.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks for his career. He has the championship, the All-NBA volume, the defensive honors, and the long stretch of superstar-level production. That is enough to put him ahead of Mikan here, while still leaving room for two multi-time NBA champion guards above him.

2. Isiah Thomas

Career Stats: 19.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 9.3 APG, 1.9 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Career Accolades: 2x NBA Champion, 1x Finals MVP, 12x All-Star, 5x All-NBA Team Selection, 1984-85 Assist Champion, 2x All-Star Game MVP, 1981-82 All-Rookie Team, Basketball Hall of Famer, NBA 50th Anniversary Team, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

Isiah Thomas was the Pistons No. 2 pick in the 1981 draft, and he made an All-Star team right away as a rookie after averaging 17.0 points, 7.8 assists, and 2.1 steals. That first season also brought an All-Rookie selection. Then the accolades started piling up fast. Thomas made 12 All-Star teams in 13 seasons, won All-Star Game MVP in 1984 and 1986, and led the NBA in assists in 1984-85 with 13.9 per game. He also earned five All-NBA selections, which is a major separator in a ranking like this.

The championship years are what push the case to another level. Thomas led the Pistons to titles in 1989 and 1990, then won Finals MVP in 1990. Across the 1988, 1989, and 1990 Finals, he averaged 22.6 points and 7.9 assists per game, which is elite production on the biggest stage. His playoff résumé overall is loaded too, with 111 postseason games and career playoff averages of 20.4 points, 8.9 assists, and 2.1 steals.

The career totals finish it off. Thomas retired with 18,822 points, 9,061 assists, and 1,861 steals, and he remains the Pistons’ all-time leader in points, assists, steals, and games played. He entered the Hall of Fame in 2000 and later made both the NBA 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.

1. Dwyane Wade

Career Stats: 22.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Career Accolades: 3x NBA Champion, 1x Finals MVP, 13x All-Star, 8x All-NBA Team Selection, 3x All-Defensive Team Selection, 1x Scoring Champion, 1x All-Star Game MVP, 2003-04 All-Rookie First Team, Basketball Hall of Famer, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

Dwyane Wade was the No. 5 pick in the 2003 draft, and he was already on the rise right away for the Heat. He made the 2003-04 All-Rookie First Team after averaging 16.2 points, then made his first All-Star team in 2004-05. From there, the All-Star selections kept coming in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2019. He also stacked eight All-NBA selections and three All-Defensive selections, which is the clearest sign of how long he stayed near the top tier of the league.

The title case is the strongest in this ranking. Wade won championships in 2006, 2012, and 2013, and the 2006 run is the centerpiece. He won Finals MVP after scoring 42, 36, 43, and 36 points in the final four games against the Mavericks, delivering the first title in Heat history. That is one of the best Finals closes any guard has ever had.

His best regular season came in 2008-09. Wade won the scoring title at 30.2 points per game and also posted 7.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 1.3 blocks. That season captured the full package: elite scoring, playmaking, pressure at the rim, and impact on both ends. By the time he retired, he had 23,165 points, 5,701 assists, and a résumé that later earned Hall of Fame induction in 2023 and a place on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.