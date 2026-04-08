Magic vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Orlando Magic host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the KIA Center on Wednesday, April 8, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Magic are 43-26 and eighth in the East with a 25-16 home record, while the Timberwolves are 47-32 and sixth in the West with a 22-17 road record.

The Magic are coming off an impressive 123-107 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday, while the Timberwolves ended a three-game losing streak with a 124-104 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. The last meeting between these teams came on March 7, 2026, with the Magic picking up a 119-92 win. This is the final matchup between these inter-conference teams this season.

The Magic are led by former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who’s averaging 22.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists this season in a mixed year. Desmond Bane has solidified himself as Banchero’s co-star this season by averaging 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in his first season with the franchise.

The Timberwolves will be without their star duo of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, with both players being ruled out for this game. With Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels also questionable, the two likely stars for the franchise this game will be Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, while Reid is averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

This will be a tricky fixture for both teams, as they’re both looking to secure strong seeding positions for the playoffs. The Timberwolves have a great opportunity to finish the season ranked as high as No. 4, provided they can pick up all the wins they can. Similarly, the Magic are just a win away from being in contention for a top-six seed in the East.

Injury Report

Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.: Questionable (nose)

Jamal Cain: Questionable (calf)

Jett Howard: Out (ankle)

Jonathan Isaac: Out (knee)

Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert: Questionable (rest)

Jaden McDaniels: Questionable (knee)

Mike Conley: Out (rest)

Ayo Dosunmu: Out (calf)

Anthony Edwards: Out (knee)

Why The Magic Have The Advantage

The Timberwolves’ Wednesday afternoon injury update is arguably the Magic’s biggest advantage. In a must-win game, they’ve seen their opponents, who have a winning incentive, rule out six of their core rotational players. In addition, the Timberwolves’ rotation beyond their top nine players is already really weak, so Orlando will have a huge advantage in quality of players, with most of their core rotation available to play.

The Magic have a 114.5 defensive rating this season, and the Timberwolves’ lagging offensive rating without Edwards (114.2) highlights that Orlando has a great chance at shutting their opponents down. With the additional absence of Randle and other key players, it’s hard to imagine how the Wolves will create offensive opportunities against the Magic’s skilled defense in this clash. Orlando is well-equipped to stop potential three-point variance with their 35.3 opponent three-point percentage this season.

The Timberwolves would traditionally have an edge on the glass, but with the Magic likely starting Goga Bitadze and the Timberwolves being without Gobert, the Magic have a great chance at winning this battle. They have pulled down 43.4 rebounds per game this season, and securing a bigger advantage on the glass might help the Magic generate additional opportunities.

The Magic’s winning incentive is really high, as they need to win all their remaining games to hopefully secure a spot in the top-six of the East as a Playoff team. While the Timberwolves are also playing to try and secure home-court advantage in the West, Orlando’s roster advantage and higher winning incentive might make them play hard to ensure this result falls in their favor.

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

None of the Timberwolves’ existing season stats can account for how severely affected their lineup gets without most of their core players. At least Randle has been a consistently available member of the rotation all year, so this is going to be a brand-new challenge for the Timberwolves as they shift focus to keeping their roster ready for the Playoffs.

The Timberwolves will hope that shooting variance is what gives them their edge in this game. The Magic are one of the worst three-point shooting units in the NBA (34.1 3PA, 34.3 3P%), so the Timberwolves have basically just Bane and Franz Wagner to worry about as major outside scoring threats. Naz Reid could punish the Magic frontcourt and have a big night as well, so it’ll be interesting to see how the rotational players do when thrust into roles as stars.

The Timberwolves do have something to play for still, with seeds four through six still undecided in the West. However, it seems the franchise is content with the results their end-of-rotation players can bring home in this clash. In addition, since the winning incentive is still there for the franchise, they’ll hope their young players can use the randomness of their lineups to disrupt the Magic.

X-Factors

Franz Wagner is averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 31 games this season, getting into a rhythm after spending most of the season injured. This kind of game is perfect for Wagner to find his footing and attack a depleted opposition to get into the best groove possible for the postseason. Since they also desperately need his offensive production to keep the team afloat, this would be a great game for Wagner to break out of his shell.

Anthony Black was having a breakout season until a late-season abdomen injury sidelined him for multiple weeks. With Black back in the rotation and easing his minutes back up, the Timberwolves will need to watch out for the former lottery pick. He’s averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists this season, proving to be an efficient two-way guard. His offensive ceiling might be higher than Suggs’, so a big night would be a great way to further prove that.

Bones Hyland will likely be the starting guard for the Timberwolves in this clash, averaging 8.5 points and 2.7 assists on the season. While he’s primarily been playing off the bench all season, Hyland has proven that he’s capable of having big scoring nights when given the green light. He’ll have that in the highest degree in this clash, with the only guard rivaling him for shots being DiVincenzo.

Kyle Anderson is an old veteran the team brought back to their roster via a midseason trade, with the 32-year-old forward averaging 3.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 17 games since returning. While Anderson likely won’t have a night with big production, he is a veteran presence who will likely get heavy minutes as a trusted player for Chris Finch. Anderson will likely play an important role defensively and be a floor-spacing option.

Prediction

The Timberwolves struggle to score the ball when just Edwards is out, so it’s hard to imagine a night against the Magic’s defense without four of their six leading scorers on the season going well for them. McDaniels and Gobert being made available could cause a huge swing, but it still might not be enough to give the Timberwolves the win in this one.

Prediction: Magic 106, Timberwolves 93