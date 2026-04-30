‘Feels Good to Be Back’: Austin Reaves Reacts To Return With Lakers After Month-Long Absence

After making his long-awaited return to the floor for the Lakers in Game 5, Austin Reaves reacted to his performance and the challenges on the road to recovery.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Jan 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a disheartening 99-93 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, allowing the Rockets to close the gap to 3-2 in the first-round series. As disappointing as the situation is for the Lakers, Austin Reaves‘ long-awaited return from injury offers some solace.

The guard came off the bench for the Lakers, contributing 22 points, four rebounds, and six assists in 34 minutes of action. Given that he was appearing for the first time since March 31, Austin Reaves was asked to shed light on his experience and recovery journey during his postgame media availability.

When asked about how he ramped up his activity before returning to action on Wednesday night, he responded:

“It’s been a grind. I’ve been running around Los Angeles doing everything I could possibly do to get back to this moment. We’ve done it. Feels good. I love playing basketball. It’s my happy place.”

“It was nice to get out there, obviously. Wish I played a little better, wish I made a couple more shots. At the end of the day, I had fun out there. It was good to compete.”

Before going down with an oblique injury, Austin Reaves was considered one of the most important members of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation. As one of the best scorers on the team, Reaves played a critical role as a secondary scoring option behind Luka Doncic.

In 51 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season, Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 49.0% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range. Considering that he was the second-highest scorer for the Lakers this season, the team is bound to benefit from his return.

 

Can Austin Reaves Lead The Lakers To Victory?

Although Austin Reaves managed to score 20+ points in Game 5, it wasn’t enough. While addressing his own performance in Game 5, Reaves pinpointed his shortcomings, stating:

“I missed a lot of easy looks… We’ll watch film tomorrow, get better, and go try to win a game Friday.”

As JJ Redick stated during his postgame press conference, Reaves also noted that the Lakers’ mistakes on Wednesday night lay in their offensive execution. Considering that Reaves shot 4-16 from the field and 2-8 from beyond the arc, the guard was also a culprit in the team’s underwhelming scoring performance.

Given that he is returning after missing almost a month of inactivity, Austin Reaves deserves some latitude. But it goes without saying that the Lakers will need Reaves to be more assertive in the next game.

Austin Reaves’ first game back ended in a loss, but there is reason to believe he could be more impactful moving forward. Considering that the team’s offensive rating improves from 116.6 to 119.4 with him on the floor this season, the Lakers can expect a boost in scoring.

With hopes that the young star will find his groove again, the Lakers will hit the road in an attempt to close things out in Game 6 on Friday, May 1. Given the importance of winning the next game, the Lakers will also look to Reaves and LeBron James to step up to the plate in Houston.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Jan 12, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick stands on the court during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images JJ Redick Explains What Went Wrong For The Los Angeles Lakers In Game 5
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like