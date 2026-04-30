Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron Can’t Provide Finishing Touches In Game 5 Loss Despite Reaves’ Return

LeBron James had a big game on the stat sheet but couldn't come through in the end as the Lakers fell to the Rockets 99-93 in Game 5.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward LeBron James (23) talk on the court against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers missed a crucial opportunity to take control of the series, falling short in Game 5, 99-93, against the Houston Rockets despite the return of Austin Reaves. While LeBron James put up solid counting stats, his inefficiency, particularly from beyond the arc, proved costly in key moments.

The Lakers struggled to generate consistent offense late, wasting strong interior production and second-chance opportunities. As we look forward to an exciting Game 6, let’s dive into the Lakers’ player ratings.

 

Deandre Ayton: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 17 REB, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 9-14 FG, 38 MIN

Deandre Ayton dominated the glass and controlled the paint on both ends. His 17 rebounds, including a massive presence on the offensive boards, gave the Lakers extra possessions throughout the night. However, the lack of touches late in the game raised questions, as Los Angeles moved away from one of its most effective options.

 

LeBron James: B+

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 9-20 FG, 0-6 3PT, 7-10 FT, 39 MIN

LeBron delivered a decent all-around stat line, but this was far from a signature performance. His inability to knock down perimeter shots allowed Houston to sag off and clog driving lanes late in the game. While he facilitated well and created opportunities for teammates, the Lakers needed him to take over down the stretch, and he simply couldn’t provide that finishing touch.

 

Rui Hachimura: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 TOV, 1 STL, 5-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 37 MIN

Rui Hachimura was quietly efficient, picking his spots and knocking down open looks. However, his limited involvement offensively meant he never truly impacted the game in a meaningful way. The Lakers could have used more aggression from him, especially with the offense stalling at times.

 

Austin Reaves: B

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 3 TOV, 4-16 FG, 2-8 3PT, 12-13 FT, 34 MIN

Reaves’ return was a positive, particularly his ability to get to the free-throw line. However, his shooting inefficiency limited his overall effectiveness. He showed flashes of playmaking and composure, but the Lakers needed a more efficient scoring punch.

 

Marcus Smart: C+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 6 TOV, 3-7 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT, 37 MIN

Marcus Smart’s defensive impact was muted, and his six turnovers were damaging in a tightly contested game. While he knocked down a few threes, his decision-making with the ball hurt the Lakers’ offensive flow. They needed steadiness, and he provided a bit more chaos.

 

Jake LaRavia: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 1-1 FG, 9 MIN

LaRavia was efficient in a small sample, making the most of his lone shot attempt and contributing defensively. However, his role remained minimal.

 

Jaxson Hayes: C

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 10 MIN

Hayes had little statistical impact and struggled to assert himself physically. The Lakers needed more presence in his minutes, especially with Houston attacking the rim.

 

Luke Kennard: C-

Game Stats: 1 PT, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 0-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 31 MIN

Kennard struggled mightily, failing to convert the open looks he typically thrives on. His inability to space the floor allowed Houston’s defense to tighten up elsewhere. Despite a few defensive contributions, this was a forgettable outing.

 

Jarred Vanderbilt: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6 MIN

Limited minutes meant limited impact, but Vanderbilt brought some energy in his short stint. Still, he wasn’t on the floor long enough to shift momentum in any meaningful way.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images LeBron James Reaches Stunning Milestone In Game 5 For Lakers
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