LeBron James Reaches Stunning Milestone In Game 5 For Lakers

With 23 seasons of action under his belt (and counting), LeBron James holds countless NBA records, and many will remain unbeaten for decades to come.

Tonight, he made history once again in the Lakers’ recent showdown against the Rockets. After getting a steal in the first half, James hit a milestone that once seemed impossible: 500 postseason career steals, the most in NBA history. The number was achieved over 296 playoff games, which is also an NBA record.

This is Lebron James’ 500th career playoff steal, the most all-time by a wide margin. Scottie Pippen is in second place with 395. pic.twitter.com/TOAUmqCYQS — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) April 30, 2026

LeBron has been first in career playoff steals for a while now, surpassing both Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan, who rank second and third on the list with 395 and 376 steals, respectively, but the difference is so wide that it’s hard to see anyone surpassing the mark. Besides the longevity, it’s a testament to LeBron’s commitment to playing both ends of the floor, unlike so many one-sided athletes today, who only look to score.

Admittedly, James may not be what he used to be on defense, but he still has those natural instincts that make it easier to contest shots, read opponents, and disrupt plays on the floor. That’s part of why he remains so effective for the Lakers, even though history says he should have retired years ago. This season, in 60 games, he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 31.7% shooting from three.

At 41, LeBron is still breaking records, and he’s not far removed from some of his most impressive feats, which include sharing playoff minutes with his son, becoming the all-time leader in games played, surpassing 50,000 points in the regular season and playoffs, and recording the most career field goals. That’s on top of his status as a four-time champion, four-time MVP, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

For the Lakers, LeBron continues to set the standard, but his impact goes way beyond the numbers. Sans Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves (who just made his return), he put the Lakers on his back to carry them to a 3-1 series lead. In the first few weeks of playoff action, he’s averaged 21.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game, proving that he’s still among the elite players of the game.

While LeBron did not get off to a great start in Game 5 (just eight points, one rebound, and four assists on 37.5% shooting in the first half), the historic milestone was still widely celebrated, and it will surely go down as one of his more unbeatable records. While it may not match his iconic 1,297 double-digit scoring streak, it’s an impressive feat and yet another reminder that what he’s doing has never been done before.

Of course, at this point, LeBron’s only priority is to help the Lakers win games. As much as he likes to make history, it won’t matter much if he’s not on the winning side of these games. Tonight, with a 3-1 lead at home, the Lakers cannot afford to squander this opportunity against the Rockets, and LeBron is doing everything in his power to lead the team to victory. Only after the win will he think to stop and appreciate his latest milestone.