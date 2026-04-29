RJ Barrett Calls Out James Harden’s “Disrespect” During A Late-Game Scuffle At Raptors vs. Cavaliers

The Raptors' star RJ Barrett makes his feelings known on his scuffle with James Harden late in Game 5 against the Cavaliers.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Apr 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) drives to the net against Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) during the second half of game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) drives to the net against Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) during the second half of game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Things got chippy during Game 5 of the Raptors-Cavaliers series tonight as James Harden was involved in two scuffles in a physical and tough display on the court. The Cavaliers managed to claw their way to a victory after being down by 12 points early in the first quarter and eventually taking a 3-2 series lead with a 125-120 win.

Late in the fourth quarter, James Harden got into a scuffle with RJ Barrett when he tried to pick up the ball from the Raptors’ bench during a timeout.

 

Almost the entire Cavaliers bench rushed to play peacemakers, but the two players in the center of the scuffle were very unhappy with each other as they eventually got separated. RJ Barrett spoke to the media at the postgame press conference and addressed this moment with James Harden.

“No, nothing, the ball was just by our bench, and he went to pick up the ball,” said Barrett on whether he had any insight into the scuffle. “I take everything as disrespect. Don’t walk over to our bench and pick the ball up.”

“James Harden is a guy that I have tremendous respect for. I always watched him while growing up. But who cares right now? Don’t walk over to our bench and pick up the ball. If I went over to their bench to pick up the ball, I’d expect the same thing.”

This was not the only instance where Harden got under the Raptors players’ skin. Things got heated at the beginning of the second half itself when Harden got into it with Scottie Barnes during a jump ball.

 

Harden stuffed the box score tonight and ended up with 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block. He shot 7-13 from the floor (53.8 FG%) and 4-8 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%).

Meanwhile, RJ Barrett led the charge for the Raptors with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists in Game 5. He shot 9-19 from the field (47.4 FG%) and 2-5 from beyond the arc (40.0 3P%). But it was not enough as the Cavaliers stole the win by five points.

The Cavaliers are now headed to Toronto for Game 6 of this series. They will look for a win at home to force a Game 7 back in Cleveland.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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