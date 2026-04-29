Cavaliers Player Ratings: Role Players Step Up To Take 3-2 Series Lead Against Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers leaned on depth, shot-making, and timely execution to edge out a 125-120 win over the Toronto Raptors in a pivotal Game 5. While the stars delivered in key moments, it was Cleveland’s role players who swung the game – knocking down threes at a blistering 50.0% clip and providing crucial bursts of offense when the game hung in the balance.

Despite being out-rebounded by 13 and losing the assist battle, the Cavaliers made up for it with elite efficiency and spacing. Multiple bench contributors stepped up, turning this into a complete offensive performance that now gives Cleveland full control of the series heading into Game 6.

Evan Mobley: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 0 TOV, 8-13 FG, 3-3 3PT, 4-8 FT, 33 MIN

Evan Mobley delivered one of his most complete playoff performances, impacting the game on both ends. Offensively, he was aggressive and efficient, stretching the floor with a perfect 3-for-3 from deep while also finishing inside.

Defensively, his presence was just as important. With three blocks and strong interior positioning, he made life difficult for Toronto’s frontcourt. A zero-turnover night highlights how composed and in control he was throughout.

Dennis Schroder: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 2 AST, 7-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, 21 MIN

Dennis Schroder was a game-changer off the bench, providing instant offense with elite efficiency. He attacked gaps in the defense and knocked down key perimeter shots that shifted momentum.

His ability to produce without turning the ball over made his impact even more valuable in a tight game.

Donovan Mitchell: B+

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 7-17 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 31 MIN

Donovan Mitchell didn’t have his most efficient night from the field, but he still delivered when it mattered. His ability to knock down timely threes and create shots in isolation kept the defense honest.

He contributed across the board and stayed engaged defensively, making key plays despite not dominating the scoring load.

James Harden: B+

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 6 TOV, 7-13 FG, 4-8 3PT, 5-6 FT, 40 MIN

James Harden orchestrated the offense effectively, balancing scoring and playmaking while controlling the pace. His shot-making from deep helped Cleveland maintain spacing and punish defensive lapses.

The six turnovers are the only blemish on an otherwise strong night, as he occasionally overplayed his hand. Still, his overall offensive control and veteran presence were vital.

Jarrett Allen: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 3 TOV, 3 BLK, 4-5 FG, 1-2 FT, 25 MIN

Jarrett Allen was efficient around the rim and contributed defensively with three blocks, but his overall impact was somewhat limited due to rebounding struggles.

Given Toronto’s dominance on the glass, the Cavaliers needed more from him in that area. Still, his rim protection helped at key moments.

Max Strus: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-4 FT, 27 MIN

Strus played a steady role, contributing efficient scoring and maintaining offensive flow. Even without hitting from deep, he found ways to be effective, particularly at the free-throw line.

His defensive effort and discipline helped keep the team balanced throughout.

Sam Merrill: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 1 STL, 2-3 FG, 2-2 3PT, 3-4 FT, 23 MIN

Merrill capitalized on his opportunities, knocking down both of his three-point attempts and spacing the floor effectively. His shooting played a key role in Cleveland’s overall efficiency from deep.

While not heavily involved, his contributions came at important moments.

Jaylon Tyson: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 0 TOV, 3-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 13 MIN

Tyson delivered a strong, efficient performance in limited minutes. His ability to knock down perimeter shots and move the ball added depth to the Cavaliers’ offense.

He played within himself and made the most of his role, helping sustain the team’s momentum.

Dean Wade: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-10 FG, 1-6 3PT, 21 MIN

Wade struggled with his shot, particularly from beyond the arc, but still contributed defensively and on the glass. His effort remained consistent despite the inefficiency.

While not his best offensive showing, he didn’t let it negatively impact the rest of his game.

Thomas Bryant: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 1 TOV, 5 MIN

Bryant had minimal impact in his limited minutes and didn’t get involved offensively.

His role remained small in a game where the Cavaliers relied more on perimeter-oriented lineups.