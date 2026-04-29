4 Reasons Why The Pistons Stayed Alive In Series After Game 5 Win Against Magic

The Detroit Pistons refused to let their season end, delivering a 116-109 Game 5 win over the Orlando Magic to keep the series alive. With their backs against the wall, Detroit punched back with belief, controlling the game for 99% of the time and building a lead that Orlando never seriously threatened.

It wasn’t a perfect performance, far from it, but it was one fueled by star power and sheer will. Behind a jaw-dropping night from Cade Cunningham and a dominant effort on the glass, the Pistons found ways to out-execute the Magic in the areas that matter most in playoff basketball.

Even a historic showing from Paolo Banchero couldn’t swing the outcome, as Detroit made the necessary winning plays across four quarters.

Now, with momentum finally on their side, the Pistons have given themselves life heading into Game 6. Here is why they stayed alive after tonight’s matchup.

1. Cade Cunningham Delivered A Superstar Statement

This was the kind of performance that changes how a series feels. Cade Cunningham didn’t just show up – he took control of everything. 45 points on 13-23 shooting, 5-8 from three, and a perfect 14-14 at the line is absurd efficiency for that level of volume. Every time Orlando even hinted at momentum, Cade answered. Pull-up threes, drives through contact, mid-range control – it was all there.

And even beyond the scoring, he handled a massive workload. 44 minutes, 5 assists, 6 turnovers, and constant defensive attention. Orlando threw bodies at him, but it didn’t matter – he dictated pace and tempo like a veteran star. When your best player is that composed and that lethal, it settles the entire team. This wasn’t just a big game – it was a “we’re not done yet” performance.

2. Detroit Dominated The Glass And Owned The Interior

The Pistons imposed their will physically. A 49-33 rebounding advantage jumps off the page, but it’s even more telling when you see 16 offensive boards. That’s 16 extra chances, and in a playoff game, that’s backbreaking. Jalen Duren was a force with 9 rebounds (5 offensive), while Ausar Thompson stuffed the stat sheet with 15 rebounds of his own.

It translated directly to scoring too. Detroit won the paint battle 48-36, consistently getting high-percentage looks while Orlando relied more on jump shooting. Even when the Magic hit threes, they couldn’t match the Pistons’ ability to generate second chances and control possessions. That physical edge wore Orlando down as the game went on.

3. Free Throw Disparity Completely Flipped The Game

This is where the game was quietly decided. Detroit went 28-35 from the line (80.0%), while Orlando struggled badly at 16-30 (53.3%). That’s a +12 scoring margin at the stripe, and in a game that finished relatively close in rhythm, that’s enormous. Cunningham alone matched Orlando’s aggression with his perfect 14-14, constantly punishing fouls.

On the flip side, even a historic night from Paolo Banchero (more on him in a second) was undercut by inefficiency at the line – 5-12. Those missed opportunities add up fast. Detroit didn’t just get to the line more effectively – they capitalized. That’s playoff basketball at its simplest: take the free points when they’re there.

4. They Survived Paolo Banchero’s Explosion, And That Matters

Let’s be clear: Paolo Banchero was incredible. 45 points on 17-31 shooting, 6-11 from three, plus 9 rebounds and 7 assists – that’s a superstar stat line. On most nights, that wins you the game comfortably. But Detroit didn’t panic, didn’t over-adjust, and didn’t let anyone else beat them consistently.

That’s the key. Outside of Banchero and a solid 18 from Desmond Bane, Orlando didn’t get enough efficient support. Meanwhile, Detroit had balance, 23 from Tobias Harris, 12 from Duncan Robinson, 12 from Duren, enough to complement Cade’s takeover. When you can absorb a 45-point punch and still control the game, it says everything about your structure, resilience, and belief.