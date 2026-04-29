Pistons Player Ratings: Cade’s Franchise-Record Performance Forces Game 6 Against Magic

The Detroit Pistons kept their season alive in emphatic fashion, riding a historic night from Cade Cunningham to a Game 5 victory, 116-109, over the Orlando Magic.c Cunningham delivered a franchise-record playoff performance, pouring in 45 points in a do-or-die setting to force Game 6.

Detroit’s physicality on the glass and relentless rim pressure proved decisive, but this night will be remembered for their young superstar’s arrival on the biggest stage. Here are the player ratings for each Pistons player in Game 5.

Cade Cunningham: A+

Game Stats: 45 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 6 TOV, 13-23 FG, 5-8 3PT, 14-14 FT, 44 MIN

This was a signature superstar performance. Cunningham controlled every aspect of the game offensively, scoring at all three levels while shouldering a massive workload. His shot-making under pressure was elite, and he repeatedly punished Orlando’s defense for any mistake. The perfect 14-14 from the line underscored his composure, and despite a few turnovers, his overall command of the game was undeniable. A franchise-defining night.

Ausar Thompson: A

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST, 5 STL, 2 BLK, 5 TOV, 3-5 FG, 0-2 FT, 36 MIN

Ausar Thompson’s impact went far beyond scoring. He was everywhere defensively, generating steals, protecting the rim, and dominating the glass. His playmaking added another dimension to Detroit’s offense, though turnovers remain an area for improvement. Still, his all-around presence was crucial in a playoff environment.

Tobias Harris: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 9-18 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-7 FT, 31 MIN

Harris provided the perfect veteran complement to Cunningham, scoring efficiently while staying within the flow of the offense. He attacked mismatches, knocked down timely mid-range shots, and contributed on the glass. His defensive activity, highlighted by a couple of steals, helped Detroit maintain control whenever Orlando threatened to build momentum.

Jalen Duren: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 3 TOV, 4-6 FG, 4-4 FT, 28 MIN

Duren anchored the interior with a strong two-way presence. He was efficient finishing around the rim and protected the paint with multiple blocks. Though he had a few careless turnovers, his rebounding and physicality helped Detroit dominate second-chance opportunities.

Duncan Robinson: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 4-8 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-2 FT, 25 MIN

Robinson did exactly what he was brought in to do – space the floor and knock down perimeter shots. His three-point shooting forced Orlando’s defense to stretch, opening driving lanes for Cunningham. While he didn’t contribute much outside of scoring, his gravity was critical in Detroit’s offensive success.

Isaiah Stewart: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 1 BLK, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT, 20 MIN

Stewart brought his usual toughness off the bench, battling inside and providing solid rim protection. While his offensive role was limited, his energy and physicality helped stabilize the second unit.

Javonte Green: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 1-4 3PT, 15 MIN

Green contributed with hustle plays and perimeter defense, but his shooting was inconsistent. Still, his activity level and ability to guard multiple positions added value in short bursts.

Caris LeVert: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 25 MIN

LeVert struggled to find rhythm offensively, missing several makeable shots. However, he contributed modestly as a secondary playmaker. Detroit didn’t need much from him on this night, but they’ll want more efficiency going forward.

Daniss Jenkins: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-8 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 16 MIN

Jenkins was aggressive but inefficient, particularly from beyond the arc. Still, he stayed confident and contributed defensively, which helped offset his shooting struggles.