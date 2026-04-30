Marcus Smart Reveals What The Lakers Must Do To Close Out Series Against The Rockets

After a 99-93 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be spiraling out of control in this first-round series. Although the Lakers retain a 3-2 lead, Marcus Smart noted that the Lakers need to close things out in the next game.

During his postgame media availability, Marcus Smart acknowledged that Houston’s confidence would be on the rise following two consecutive wins. Still, given that the Lakers must put matters to rest in Game 6, Smart revealed what the Purple and Gold need to do to win.

“Desperation. We’ve got to play desperate. Every possession matters for us. We literally got to go out there and be ready to die,” Smart stated.

“That was it… That was our motto,” he added. “We will run through a wall and sacrifice our body for the betterment of the team. That’s what we’re going to have to do now. We have to be the desperate team. We know they’re going to come in and be at their place and be very desperate, very confident. We’re going to have to be able to respond.”

During his tenure with the Celtics, Marcus Smart led a comeback charge while facing a 3-0 deficit against the Heat in the 2023 playoffs. Hence, Smart is all too familiar with the Rockets‘ current state.

Given the need to embrace a similar approach, Smart essentially pleads with the Lakers to bring the same energy as the Rockets in Game 6.

Smart’s statement acknowledges the pressure of close-out games, but also highlights the necessity of staying hungry when in such a position. Considering that the next game could effectively decide the outcome of the entire series, winning it is imperative.

Marcus Smart’s Leadership Will Be A Factor

In comparison with Game 4, the Lakers’ performance in Game 5 was considerably better. Having held the Rockets to below 100 points, the Purple and Gold did a tremendous job on the defensive end. Unfortunately, it was the Lakers’ offense that failed them on Wednesday.

For the majority of the regular season, the Lakers have been an elite offensive unit, ranking 10th in the league in offensive rating (117.0). However, there has been a drastic shift in the playoffs, as L.A.’s offensive rating dropped to 109.4, ranking 12th among playoff teams.

While this could be attributed to the prolonged absence of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, who returned in Game 5, the Lakers have found ways to dominate without their two stars. A key reason for this has been Marcus Smart’s contributions on both ends of the floor.

In the regular season, Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. In the playoffs, his numbers have dramatically increased, as he is posting 16.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and a league-high 2.8 steals per game.

Despite a relatively poor outing in Game 5, Marcus Smart’s leadership and experience have proven vital. Along with being a defensive anchor, the guard has come up with some timely baskets. Given how impactful he can be, the Lakers will need Smart to energize the team and prepare them for a battle in Game 6.