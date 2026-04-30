JJ Redick Explains What Went Wrong For The Los Angeles Lakers In Game 5

After a tough loss in Game 5, JJ Redick took the time to explain what went wrong for the Lakers.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Jan 12, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick stands on the court during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick stands on the court during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

After being in a commanding position early in the first round, JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers now find themselves in a tough spot. After suffering a 99-93 loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 5, the Purple and Gold are being backed into a corner, and things are not looking as promising.

Wednesday night’s game in Los Angeles saw a considerably better outing by the home team compared to their performance in Game 4. Despite this, JJ Redick noted that several things went wrong for the Lakers during his postgame interview.

While acknowledging L.A.’s strong performance in the first quarter, he began by noting the issues in the second, stating:

“Again, another period in the second quarter where we just turned the ball over. Certainly had some long stretches where we didn’t have successive turnovers, but that was part of it. A little bit of game plan, KYP, and defensive mistakes from us there in that second quarter.”

You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They made shots tonight, including some guys who don’t normally make threes. Our defense, you hope that 99 is enough to win, and we just couldn’t make shots.” 

JJ Redick highlighted that the Lakers’ struggles in scoring on multiple possessions caught up to them eventually. Still, he maintained a positive outlook, as he concluded:

“We’ll take a look at the whole process, take a look at the substitution patterns, and figure out where we can be better in Game 6.”

Although Redick began by highlighting the Lakers’ defensive shortcomings, as he correctly stated, it was L.A.’s offense that failed them on Wednesday night.

Despite Austin Reaves’ long-awaited return to the rotation, the Purple and Gold looked dazed. Having shot 32-76 (~42%) from the field and an abysmal 7-27 (~26%) from three-point range, the fact that the Lakers even managed to keep the deficit below 10 points is a miracle.

In this regard, limiting the Rockets’ scoring to below 100 points can be considered a success, especially when noting that their entire starting lineup scored in double figures. Still, given that the Lakers’ star duo of LeBron James (25 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST) and Austin Reaves (22 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST) combined for 47 points, with Deandre Ayton adding a remarkable 18 points and 17 rebounds to the effort, expecting more from the bench seems justified.

It goes without saying that the overall situation does not suit the Lakers. With the Rockets stealing back all the momentum they lost early in the series, they will be heading into Game 6 with sufficient confidence to turn things around.

The next game will be a critical one for the Purple and Gold, as it could dictate the outcome of the series, too. With the burden of closing things out weighing heavily on the Lakers’ coaching staff, JJ Redick must find a way to inspire confidence within the unit to make one last push.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) defends against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the first quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images LeBron James Addresses Jabari Smith Jr’s Comments And Lakers’ Mistakes After Rockets Force Game 6
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like