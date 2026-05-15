5 Prospects The Golden State Warriors Could Select With The No. 11 Pick In The 2026 NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors ended up with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, earning a high pick in a stacked Draft after missing the 2026 NBA Playoffs. With Steve Kerr returning to lead the franchise as head coach after considering retirement, it’s safe to say their incoming No. 11 pick will have to find a way to immediately help them contend while being a potential long-term fit in the post-Stephen Curry era.

The Warriors won’t get the chance to select leading prospects like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, or Caleb Wilson, but there are plenty of prospects they can target as a major contributor with the pick. The franchise is expected to make major changes this summer and is linked with potential moves for Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, so there’s a small chance this pick gets traded before the Warriors can make a selection.

Nonetheless, it’s likely that they keep this pick and add a player to be a cost-controlled contributor right now and a potential franchise cornerstone in the future. Let’s analyze some potential prospects the franchise could have its eye on.

5. Karim Lopez – Forward, New Zealand Breakers

Karim Lopez is an interesting forward option coming over from overseas after the 19-year-old Mexican forward spent the last season playing professional basketball for the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL, averaging 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks. The 6’9″ forward who weighs 225 pounds could be an immediate plug-and-play addition to the Warriors as a versatile forward.

Lopez is coming off one of the best seasons a potential NBA Draft prospect has had in the NBL, so his skills are expected to translate to the NBA, with him also having a high ceiling as a two-way forward. However, his poor three-point shooting might make it hard for him to find extended minutes as a rookie to help the Warriors compete for a title. Despite his talents, it’s hard to say Lopez is NBA-ready for a Playoff team as a rookie.

The NBA Draft Combine is pushing other prospects as more likely to go into the lottery, so there’s a high chance Lopez falls out of the top 14 in the Draft. He’s an interesting prospect the Warriors should monitor and have on their shortlist, but it’s unlikely they select him if any of the other four players on this list are available at No. 11.

4. Cameron Carr – Guard, Baylor

A prospect who has been rising through the ranks since the start of the 2026 NBA Draft Combine is Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr. Carr has flown into the lottery on most mock drafts after measuring in at the combine at 6’4.5 (barefoot) and 184 pounds, with a 7’7.5″ wingspan and 8’8″ standing reach. His size shows he’ll likely be a very effective NBA defender from day one, with a high offensive ceiling he could reach.

Carr averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.3 blocks on 49.4% shooting from the field and 37.4% from three last season with Baylor, entering this draft as one of the older players at 21 years old. However, the Warriors could use the seasoned mentality of Carr, with his measurables proving he can be an effective contributor from day one.

If his offensive skills as a ball-handler on the drive and as a catch-and-shoot threat can sustain themselves in the NBA, he’d be a player every winning team wants on their franchise. He starred in the open scrimmage at the Combine, scoring a game-high 30 points with seven rebounds on 50% from three (9-18 FG, 6-11 3P).

The Warriors might be better off targeting Carr as a long-term backcourt partner for Curry this season, given his high defensive floor and strong offensive potential. Brandin Podziemski might be more effective as a sixth man running his own unit than as an off-ball two-way threat next to Curry. Carr fits that mould perfectly, but it still might be a reach to select him with No. 11 unless he continues shooting up draft boards.

3. Nate Ament – Forward, Tennessee

Nate Ament has one of the widest draft ranges of any prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft. He could be one of the top picks after the top four as the best available forward, but he could also fall much lower with other prospects bringing less uncertainty with their production to the NBA.

Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steals on 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from three last season in his freshman season with the Tennessee Volunteers, showing flashes as a modern two-way NBA forward who is a confident shooter and impactful defender. Unfortunately, his consistency and efficiency were lacking, and he’s been sliding down draft boards since entering the season as a projected top-five pick.

If Ament is available at No. 11, the Warriors have to consider selecting him. He’d be a supercharged version of Draymond Green in terms of a long-term replacement. While Ament may not fully replicate Green’s playmaking prowess and IQ, he could be a strong five-position defender with his agility on the perimeter and size on the interior. On top of that, he’d be a genuine vertical threat on a Warriors roster and a usable small-ball five with size that they’ve rarely had over the Curry era.

Ament measured in at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine as 6’9.5″ barefoot and 211 pounds with a 6’11.5″ wingspan and 9’1.5″ standing reach. Golden State can go with safer picks that don’t challenge the long-term position of one of their core starters, but Ament would be a very plausible selection at No. 11 for the Warriors.

2. Aday Mara – Center, Michigan

The last time the Warriors tried selecting a center at the top of the NBA Draft was when they selected James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Since then, the franchise has had imperfect solutions at center, such as over-relying on Kevon Looney, playing Draymond Green out-of-position, and expecting 40-year-old Al Horford to run that position. While Kristaps Porzingis‘ addition helped at the end of last season, Golden State needs a permanent solution.

Aday Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.4 steals, 2.6 blocks on 66.8% shooting from the field last season with the NCAA title-winning Michigan Wolverines, impressing everyone as a 7’2″ center with his quick movement and NCAA-leading shot-blocking ability. Mara measured in at the Draft Combine at 7’3″ (barefoot) and 259.4 pounds with a 7’6″ wingspan and a 9’9″ standing reach, impressing scouts with his 3.36-second shuttle run and 3.61-second 3/4 court sprint.

With Porzingis being a free agent, the Warriors could gain major salary relief by selecting and sticking with Mara as their new franchise center. It opens up room to add more role-players to strengthen their rotation, while Mara’s presence gives the Warriors a genuine rim threat on both ends of the court. It’ll also make Draymond’s defense much more effective, especially when Green uses his size and skill to funnel ball-handlers into the rookie giant waiting at the basket.

1. Yaxel Lendeborg – Forward, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg might have been the best player in the NCAA last season, averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks on 51.5% shooting from the field and 37.3% from three while leading the Wolverines to a national championship. While he couldn’t have won that without the likes of Mara and Morez Johnson, Lendeborg was the leader of that team.

A player of his skill set as a mobile big man that can score and defend all three levels of the court would be valued more, but because he’s 23 years old and spent three years in JUCO, he’s expected to fall all the way to No. 11 in the 2026 Draft. The Warriors could benefit greatly as every season of Lendeborg’s career has shown massive improvement, and there’s no indication it would stop at the pro level.

Lendeborg might not be as glamorous as a long-term selection for the Warriors, but he’d be the perfect fit in their roster right now. Kerr can continue playing his motion offense with another capable contributor like Lendeborg joining the roster. The rookie could also provide strong defensive cover for Green, and it would still make sense for them to retain Porzingis and create genuine five-out lineups with size featuring Porzingis and Lendeborg in the frontcourt.

If the Warriors are committed to winning now with Curry, Lendeborg should be the first name on their draft board. He built a championship-winning culture in a school renowned for its exploits in football, not basketball, while winning the Big 10 Player of the Year over the season. He might not translate into the NBA as a star, but he’d be the perfect win-now piece for the Warriors on a cheap contract for the next four seasons.