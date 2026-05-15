Joel Embiid Linked To Golden State Warriors In Bold Plan To Help Stephen Curry

76ers star Joel Embiid suggested as ideal trade target for the Golden State Warriors.

Nico Martinez
5 Min Read
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 25: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the game against the New York Knicks on December 25, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 25: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the game against the New York Knicks on December 25, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The re-signing of Steve Kerr this summer made one thing perfectly clear: the Golden State Warriors are not done chasing championships. Even as their core ages, and the competition becomes increasingly loaded, the Warriors remain comitted to helping star point guard Stephen Curry win his fifth title.

Nobody yet knows how their situation will play out this summer, but former NBA point guard Jeff Teague says they should consider a run for superstar center Joel Embiid. According to Teague, who is best known for his time with the Hawks, Embiid is the most available star option for the Warriors, even though the price for his acquisition is steep.

“They going to trade Draymond,” said Teague.T”his is just me thinking out loud. They gonna trade Draymond and somebody else. Go for Embiid, bro. I’m thinking you got to make a splash. You can’t get Giannis. You can’t get Kawhi. You got to get somebody that effective for Steph. The only most available person is Embiid. He’s still got years on his contract.”

Draymond is a Warriors lifer who played a crucial role in their four previous title wins. At 36 years old, the former Defensive Player of the Year may not be what he used to be, but he’s still effective on the wing, where he averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 41.8% shooting and 32.6% shooting from three this season.

With just one year and $27.6 million left on his contract, Draymond makes an ideal trade candidate, but he alone would not be enough for Joel Embiid, a former MVP and iconic big man who was once the face of the Philadelphia 76ers. To even make the money work financially (Embiid makes $58.1 million next season), it would likely require a sign-and-trade agreement with Kristaps Porzingis, who is also set to be a free agent in July.

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis (sign-and-trade)

On paper, this trade seems like a steal for the Warriors, but there’s a reason why the price is so low for someone who was once considered the best center in the game. Over the years, and really since the start, injuries have been the story of Embiid’s career, as constant setbacks have impeded his progress. In the 2025-26 campaign, he was limited to just 38 games.

Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis would not be a glamerous return, but at least they provide some more stability for a team that’s already rich with talent in the form of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

“If they got get Draymond Green, who is a salary dump, he already plays that kind of ball, with two ball-dominant wings,” added Teague on the 76ers. “I’m not saying they’re Klay and Steph, nowehere near them. But, he knows how to play with these kind of dynamic guards. Let these two cook, get a Draymond and then you start building your roster a little bit.”

Ultimately, there’s no indication that the Warriors will look to trade for Joel Embiid this summer, but there would be worse things they could do. Even at this stage of his career, Joel has the ability to dominate the paint, and it’s a skill that the Warriors have needed for years now. So, in this final act of the Curry era, why not go all-in and take the ultimate risk for Embiid? If he even has one healthy season, it could be enough for the Warriors to give their star point guard the ending he deserves.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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