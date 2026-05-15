Isaiah Thomas Returns To The Boston Celtics As Pro And College Scout

Isaiah Thomas‘ time in the NBA came to an abrupt end after his 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns in 2024 expired. While Thomas failed to make a comeback, it appears that the former All-Star guard will be returning to a familiar place, though in an extremely different role.

Isaiah Thomas has reportedly been hired by the Boston Celtics as a pro and college scout, according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. Given that Thomas carved a legacy out for himself during his brief stint in Boston, his return will undoubtedly be well-received by Celtics fans.

“According to league sources, Thomas has been hired as a pro and college scout for the Celtics. He will be based in the Seattle area, his hometown, giving president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reinforcements on the West Coast,” Himmelsbach wrote.

Himmelsbach noted that Isaiah Thomas would be joining former Hawks executive Derek Pierce (based in Atlanta) and Keandre Ashley (based in Dallas). The scouting team also features Benas Matkevicius, who is responsible for scouting international talent.

“Sources said Thomas, 37, has joined Celtics executives at the NBA Combine this week in Chicago, where he has helped interview draft prospects while also learning about the overall evaluation process,” he added.

The Boston Celtics currently have the 27th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which was widely expected given that they finished second in the East this season. However, considering the depth of talent expected in this draft class, having a veteran like Thomas on the scouting team may prove worthwhile.

Isaiah Thomas’ Legacy With The Celtics

Even before joining the Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas was perceived as a diminutive guard with quickness and tremendous scoring ability. In the 2014-15 season, before being traded to the Celtics ahead of the deadline, Thomas was averaging 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range.

After moving to Boston, Thomas had a massive impact off the bench, posting 19.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game over 21 appearances, helping the Celtics notch a 14-7 record in that stretch.

For all intents and purposes, the Isaiah Thomas era in Boston had begun. In the three seasons he spent with the team, Thomas soared to new heights, averaging 24.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 44.3% from the floor and 36.8% from three-point range. During this stretch, he also earned two All-Star appearances and even finished fifth in the MVP race in the 2016-17 season (28.9 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 5.9 APG).

The Celtics had also grown in stature as a powerhouse in the East. Although they never made it to the NBA Finals, Boston was always a contender, even reaching the ECF in the 2016-17 season, thanks to some heroic performances by the superstar.

For all his brilliance in the 2016-17 season, Thomas was eligible for a massive contract extension in the offseason, expected to be in the five-year, $200 million range. However, due to a pre-existing hip injury, then-Celtics GM Danny Ainge traded Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers to bring Kyrie Irving over to Boston. Shortly afterward, Thomas landed with the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the trade deadline in February 2018.

Despite being worth upwards of $200 million at one point, Isaiah Thomas never signed a long-term extension after his stint with the Lakers ended.

After spending the 2018-19 season with the Denver Nuggets, Thomas bounced around the league playing for teams such as the Wizards, Pelicans, Mavericks, Lakers (again), and finally, the Suns. His total career earnings amount to approximately $34.6 million over 11 years in the league. Thus, it is safe to say that despite playing through injuries for the Celtics, leaving Boston effectively ended his NBA career.

While Isaiah Thomas has been candid in stating how hurtful it was to be moved by Boston after his MVP-caliber season, it appears that the opportunity to make amends is here. With a fresh start on the horizon, it will be intriguing to see how the two-time All-Star delivers this time around.