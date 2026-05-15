Ex-Hornets President Reveals Michael Jordan Destroyed His Puma Gear With A Butcher Knife

Michael Jordan had a clear message for Fred Whitfield after tearing up all his Puma gear.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Ex-Hornets President Reveals Michael Jordan Destroyed His Puma Gear With A Butcher Knife
Credit: Fadeaway World

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan has been with Nike for decades now, and his good friend Fred Whitfield once found out just how fiercely loyal he is to the brand the hard way. Whitfield, the former COO and president of the Charlotte Hornets, appeared on the latest episode of The JustIn Time Podcast, where he recounted Jordan discovering Puma gear in his closet.

“So Michael came to Greensboro for my basketball camp and played my pickup game,” Whitfield said. “And I can remember, one evening he said, ‘Hey, man, if we’re going out, I need to grab a jacket.’ I said, ‘Oh, yeah, sure.’ I said, ‘Just go in my closet.’ This is when I was practicing law. I had a little two-bedroom apartment in Greensboro. And he went in my closet.

“And at the time, I had my closet split in half,” Whitfield stated. “One half was all these Nike sweatsuits with the matching shoes underneath. The other half was all Puma sweatsuits and sneakers beneath, that came from my visit to Puma’s headquarters with Ralph Sampson, who had also become a really close friend. And of course, the Nikes were from my trips out to Portland to Beaverton with Michael.

“And so he comes out of my closet, and he has all of my Puma sweats in his arm, like he’s hugging them, and he dumps them on the living room floor,” Whitfield continued. “He goes back in my closet and gets all the Puma shoes, puts them on the living room floor. He goes in my kitchen and gets a butcher knife, and he just starts cutting all my sweatsuits up and all my sneakers.

“And he said, ‘Hey man, either you’re with me, or you’re not. You can’t ride the fence,'” Whitfield added. “He said, ‘Don’t ever let me see you in anything other than Nike.’ And that was in 1989. And to this day, I’ve never had another pair of sneakers on that weren’t either Nike, Jordan, or Converse.”

Mind you, Jordan had only signed with Nike in 1984. In just five years, he was loyal to the point that he couldn’t tolerate a friend of his having another brand’s gear in his house.

Now, of course, Jordan didn’t want to sign with Nike at first, as he loved Adidas. He told the latter he’d sign with them if they matched the former’s offer, but they didn’t even come close. That might be the biggest mistake in Adidas history. In the 2025 fiscal year, Jordan Brand’s revenue was $7.3 billion, according to Yahoo. It had actually fell 16%, but was still ridiculously high.

That could have been with Adidas. Instead, Jordan now can’t stand them.

Former boxing champion Andre Ward once shared how Jordan reacted when someone wore Adidas sneakers around him. He nearly made the individual take off the shoes. Jordan also made an Adidas athlete take off all his gear and wear Nikes when he came to his house. As he told Whitfield, you’re either with him or against him.

As for Whitfield, he and Jordan first crossed paths at his alma mater, Campbell University, in Buies Creek, North Carolina, in 1980. They’d grow very close over the years. After Jordan purchased a minority stake in the Charlotte Bobcats in 2006, Whitfield was announced as president and COO. In 2018, he was promoted to president and vice chairman.

Whitfield only stepped down in 2023 due to health reasons after a successful battle with throat cancer.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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