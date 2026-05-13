5 Things We Learned As Cavaliers Steal Game 5 Against Pistons In Exciting Overtime Matchup

The Cleveland Cavaliers survived one of the wildest games of the postseason on Tuesday night, escaping Detroit with a dramatic 117-113 overtime victory after trailing for most of the night. In a game where the Pistons led, Cleveland had to flip the momentum completely late.

James Harden orchestrated the offense with 30 points and six assists, Donovan Mitchell added 21 points despite struggling from deep, and Max Strus delivered one of the biggest performances of the series with six made threes. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen also dominated defensively near the basket.

For Detroit, Cade Cunningham was phenomenal in defeat, finishing with 39 points and nine assists while nearly carrying the Pistons to a series-changing victory. But in overtime, Cleveland’s experience ultimately became the difference as the Cavaliers heartbreakingly stole home-court momentum.

1. James Harden Completely Took Over Winning Time

This was the playoff performance Cleveland envisioned when they brought in James Harden. While the Cavaliers struggled to find offensive rhythm for much of regulation, Harden completely controlled the game despite the inefficiency.

He finished with 30 points, 11 made free throws, and several massive plays during crunch time, including an offensive rebound off a missed free throw. Every possession seemed to run through him once the game tightened.

Perhaps most importantly, Harden stayed composed while the game became increasingly chaotic. The Pistons were feeding off crowd energy and transition offense, but Harden slowed the pace down repeatedly and forced Detroit into difficult decisions.

2. Cade Cunningham Was Unstoppable

Even in a devastating loss, Cade Cunningham delivered the best performance of the series. The Pistons star erupted for 39 points and nine assists while constantly attacking Cleveland’s defense from every angle.

He knocked down six threes, controlled the tempo offensively, and repeatedly created quality shots despite facing heavy defensive attention throughout the game. Whenever Detroit needed offense, Cunningham responded with another big shot or aggressive drive to the rim.

The scary part for Cleveland is how comfortable Cunningham looked in a massive playoff environment. Detroit may have lost Game 5, but Cunningham’s emergence as a legitimate postseason star is undeniable.

3. Cleveland’s Frontcourt Defense Changed The Game

The Cavaliers survived this game largely because of their interior defense. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combined for five blocks and consistently disrupted Detroit around the rim, especially during overtime possessions.

Mobley was once again everywhere defensively, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks while anchoring Cleveland’s rotations. Allen added 16 points and 10 rebounds while protecting the paint at a high level all night.

Detroit still scored 48 points in the paint, but Cleveland’s rim protection became far more impactful late in the game when every possession mattered.

4. Max Strus Delivered A Massive X-Factor Performance

Max Strus may have quietly produced the most important role-player performance of the night. He finished with 20 points while shooting a blistering 6-8 from three-point range and completely changed Cleveland’s spacing offensively.

Whenever Detroit threatened to pull away, Strus answered with another huge perimeter shot. His shooting prevented the Pistons from loading up entirely on Harden and Mitchell, creating much-needed driving lanes late in the game.

Beyond the scoring, Strus also contributed eight rebounds and played with tremendous energy defensively. Cleveland desperately needed a secondary scoring punch outside of its stars, and Strus delivered exactly that.

5. Detroit Let A Golden Opportunity Slip Away

This loss will sting badly for the Pistons because they controlled so much of the game. Detroit led for 69% of the night, generated far more fast-break opportunities, and forced Cleveland into several ugly offensive stretches.

But the Pistons failed to execute in the biggest moments. Costly fouls, missed defensive rotations, and several empty possessions late allowed Cleveland to slowly climb back into the game before taking control in overtime.

For a young team still learning how to close playoff games, this was a brutal lesson. Detroit absolutely proved it can compete with Cleveland, but championship-level teams capitalize on opportunities like this.