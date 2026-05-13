Cavaliers Player Ratings: Harden Drives Huge OT Win Against Pistons In Game 5

The Cleveland Cavaliers were staring at disaster against the Detroit Pistons for most of Tuesday night. They trailed by as many as 15 points, struggled to contain Cade Cunningham yet again, and looked completely out of rhythm offensively through stretches of regulation. Then James Harden happened.

The veteran superstar controlled the game enough, carving up Detroit’s defense possession after possession and dragging Cleveland to a gritty 117-113 victory in Game 5. With the win, the Cavaliers now sit one win away from advancing, and Harden once again proved why playoff experience still matters when the pressure reaches its peak.

James Harden: A

Stats: 30 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 3 BLK, 1 STL, 6 TOV, 8-21 FG, 3-10 3-PT FG, 11-14 FT, 43 MIN

This was vintage playoff Harden. Not the Houston version scoring 45 every night, but the elite floor general version that completely dictates tempo when games get ugly. Detroit had Cleveland on the ropes entering crunch time, and Harden simply took control possession after possession. He manipulated defenders, got to the free-throw line, created open shots, and delivered several enormous baskets late.

The shooting efficiency wasn’t perfect and the turnovers piled up at times, but Harden’s fingerprints were all over this win. He looked calm while everyone else looked exhausted. In overtime especially, Detroit had no answer for his patience and decision-making. This was the exact type of superstar playoff performance Cleveland traded for.

Max Strus: A

Stats: 20 PTS, 8 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 6-8 FG, 6-8 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 36 MIN

Strus completely swung this game with his shooting. Every time Detroit threatened to pull away, he answered with another massive three-pointer. His confidence never wavered, and Cleveland desperately needed that spacing considering Donovan Mitchell struggled from deep most of the night.

Beyond the shooting, Strus competed hard defensively and crashed the glass surprisingly well. He played with tremendous energy from start to finish and gave Cleveland one of the biggest role-player performances of the postseason so far.

Jarrett Allen: A

Stats: 16 PTS, 10 REB, 2 BLK, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 6-10 FG, 4-5 FT, 36 MIN

Jarrett Allen quietly gave Cleveland exactly what it needed inside. While Detroit dominated stretches in transition and on the perimeter, Allen stabilized the paint with his rebounding and rim protection. His activity around the basket generated second chances, and he finished efficiently whenever Harden spoon-fed him easy looks.

The biggest thing Allen provided was reliability. He didn’t try to do too much, didn’t disappear physically, and consistently punished Detroit when they failed to box him out. In a chaotic overtime game filled with wild momentum swings, Allen’s steady interior presence mattered more than the box score suggests.

Evan Mobley: A

Stats: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 3 BLK, 1 STL, 4 TOV, 6-13 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 5-6 FT, 43 MIN

Evan Mobley stuffed the stat sheet and impacted virtually every area of the game. His defensive versatility was massive, especially during overtime where he disrupted drives and erased mistakes at the rim. Offensively, he continued showing growth as a secondary playmaker, making several smart reads when Detroit trapped Harden late.

The turnovers remain frustrating because a few of them were completely avoidable, but Mobley’s overall impact outweighed the mistakes. Cleveland needed his energy badly, particularly with Detroit attacking downhill relentlessly all night. This felt like a mature two-way playoff performance from a rising star.

Donovan Mitchell: B+

Stats: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 7-18 FG, 1-8 3-PT FG, 6-6 FT, 42 MIN

Mitchell never fully found his jumper, but he still delivered timely offense and aggressive downhill pressure throughout the night. Detroit sold out heavily to slow him after his explosive Game 4, and while the efficiency suffered, he continued attacking instead of fading into the background.

What stood out most was his composure late. Mitchell didn’t force hero-ball once Harden got rolling in crunch time, which showed maturity. Instead, he picked his spots, hit key free throws, and let the offense flow naturally. It wasn’t his prettiest game statistically, but his presence still bent Detroit’s defense constantly.

Dennis Schroder: B

Stats: 5 PTS, 5 AST, 2 TOV, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 3-5 FT, 17 MIN

Schroder’s scoring was rough, but his pace changed the game in stretches. He pressured Detroit’s guards defensively and gave Cleveland another ball-handler to relieve pressure from Harden. His energy helped stabilize the second unit when things briefly got sloppy.

The missed free throws hurt, and he passed up a few decent scoring opportunities, but his overall floor game was solid enough. Cleveland doesn’t need him to score 15 points — they need him to bring control and speed, and he largely did that.

Sam Merrill: C+

Stats: 6 PTS, 2-5 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 21 MIN

Merrill did exactly what he’s on the floor to do: shoot. He knocked down a pair of timely threes and helped keep spacing functional when Detroit overloaded toward Harden and Mitchell.

Defensively, though, Detroit hunted him repeatedly, and Cleveland had to protect him with help rotations. His minutes remain a balancing act between offensive value and defensive liability, but the shot-making was useful enough to justify his role.

Dean Wade: C+

Stats: 6 REB, 1 STL, 23 MIN

Wade barely looked at the basket and essentially played a cardio-heavy defensive role for most of the night. To his credit, he battled on the glass and helped Cleveland survive some tough defensive possessions early, but the Cavaliers needed more offensive involvement from a starter playing 23 minutes in a playoff game. Detroit completely ignored him offensively, which cramped spacing for Harden and Mitchell at times.

Still, Wade didn’t force the issue or make major mistakes, and sometimes role players survive simply by not hurting the team. That’s basically what this performance was: invisible, harmless, and ultimately forgettable.

Jaylon Tyson: N/A

Stats: 1 TOV, 0-1 FG, 3 MIN

Tyson barely played and didn’t make any meaningful impact during his short stint. A quick turnover and limited involvement ended his night almost immediately.

There simply wasn’t enough time on the floor to establish rhythm or confidence. In tight playoff games, those brief mistakes usually send young players right back to the bench.