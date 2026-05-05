James Harden Reportedly Wanted To Join The Rockets Before Being Traded To Cavaliers

James Harden is focused on leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA Finals run since LeBron James‘ departure in 2018. Despite joining the Cavaliers in February 2026, he’s already become integral to the team’s offensive game plan. However, it seems Harden might have preferred a reunion with the Houston Rockets, a franchise he represented for eight seasons and won a league MVP with.

The Rockets spent the entire season without a strong point guard available, as the team elected to make no major roster changes, despite Fred VanVleet missing the entire season with a torn ACL. They did have the opportunity to acquire guards and chose to pass on those, but it turns out they made this decision despite a franchise legend like Harden being available on the trade market.

Harden’s trade request to leave the LA Clippers was handled quickly, as his official request and eventual trade to the Cavaliers were just a few days apart. A new report from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Ramona Shelbourne claims that Harden’s camp actually reached out to the Rockets as well about a potential reunion before being shut down by the franchise.

“Harden’s representatives gauged the Rockets’ interest in him following the LA Clippers’ 6-21 start. After VanVleet’s injury, a reunion with their former point guard made a lot more sense… the Rockets decided against it, despite the team’s void at point guard.”

ESPN also shared quotes from unnamed internal team sources that addressed why they didn’t want to bring Harden back, primarily because of the negative impact it might have on the on-ball development for guards Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson, as well as center Alperen Sengun.

‘We’re not really looking for a heliocentric player, as great as James still is,’ one team source said. ‘We want to develop Reed, we want to develop Amen, and we want the ball in Alpy’s hands.’ As another said, ‘We weren’t going to put the ball in [Harden’s] hands, so why would you trade for James if you’re not going to give him the ball?'”

This is the second time the Rockets have passed on reuniting with Harden despite the franchise’s leading scorer wanting to return. They chose to sign Fred VanVleet instead of him in the summer of 2023, with VanVleet being a less-flashy but more team-friendly guard who would prioritize the development of the young stars on the Rockets.

Even if Harden committed to being the best playmaker he can be for Houston while ceding shots to Sengun, Sheppard, Thompson, and, of course, Kevin Durant,

The team wouldn’t get the best version of Harden, as he needs to have the ball in his hands to orchestrate the offense and be successful. That would’ve helped the Rockets when they couldn’t score against the Lakers in the Playoffs, especially with the team knowing that VanVleet was out since before the season started.

Maybe an older version of Harden can return to Houston, but as long as he’s the player he currently is, it’s hard to see coach Ime Udoka wanting to acquire him. Even for GM Rafael Stone, who was Daryl Morey’s assistant in Houston during Harden’s tenure, this deal wouldn’t have made sense in February, since he’s now made it clear that the 2025-26 season isn’t one they approached with championship-or-bust expectations.

Harden averaged 29.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists over nine seasons with the Rockets, making them a perennial top seed in the Western Conference. They likely would’ve won a title if the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty didn’t coincide with his prime in the late-2010s.

He isn’t the score-first heliocentric shooting guard he was when he ended his time with the Rockets, revamping his career as a pass-first floor general who is comfortable being the second or third option when it comes to scoring. It seems Houston’s front office and coaching staff agree that they can find ways to succeed without bringing Harden back, who notoriously made a very public trade request to end his time with Houston in 2021.