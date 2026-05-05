Rich Paul Says NBA Players Tell Kids Not To Sign With Klutch Sports Because Of LeBron James

Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul is one of the most powerful sports agents in the world today, and not everyone is happy about that. On the latest episode of his Game Over podcast, Paul revealed that NBA players, past and present, try to steer prospects away from his agency purely because of his ties with his client and friend, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“Nobody is above critique,” Paul said, via NBA Courtside. “Bron’s not, I’m not. Nobody is above critique, but I’m telling you it’s a deeper thing. And I feel the effects of it because I’ve had NBA current players, and former players, involve themselves in a recruiting process with a kid who’s not their son, and purposely push a kid to a different agency because of their disdain for LeBron, and I’m his guy.”

That is insane. Hiring the right agent is crucial for any young athlete. For these players to influence that decision based on their personal differences with James is incorrect on so many levels. They’re potentially hurting the futures of these youngsters by doing so.

James is undoubtedly a big reason why Paul is where he is today, but their relationship is hurting him now. These two, of course, go back a long way.

James and Paul first crossed paths in the Akron-Canton Airport in 2002. The former saw the latter wearing an authentic Warren Moon jersey and approached him. Paul was selling jerseys from the trunk of his car in those days, and he quickly bonded with James, a jerseyhead. He eventually found himself in the close circle of arguably the most hyped basketball prospect ever.

Paul wasn’t representing James when he came into the NBA, though. He named Aaron Goodwin his agent in 2003 and then switched to Leon Rose in 2005.

Rose joined the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in 2007, and Paul would end up working under him for a few years. Then, in 2012, Paul took the bold decision to start his own agency, Klutch Sports. James left Rose and CAA with his good friend and became his first big client.

Paul grew in stature as the years went by, and according to HoopsHype, he represents 41 NBA players today. To go with this, Klutch Sports has managed to make inroads into college basketball as well.

Most notably, USC superstar JuJu Watkins signed with Klutch in 2022. Gilbert Arenas’ son, Alijah Arenas, another USC Trojan, also signed with them in 2025. Klutch might have an even bigger roster today, had it not been for these NBA players that Paul brought up.

Rich Paul Says No Black Agent Helped Him When He Entered The Industry

You don’t tend to have too many friends in the agent business, but Paul might have fewer than most. He once revealed he has little respect for most of his peers in the industry and that no Black agents helped him when he first entered it.

“No Black agents came to me and said, ‘Rich, let me help you, let me show you. Let me help you understand,’” Paul said. “What they did was they went into families and talked bad about me, ‘Oh, he’s just a kid, he’s just LeBron’s friend… Once LeBron’s done, he’s done.’”

It’s impressive that Paul has gotten this far. It will be interesting to see, though, where he stands on the pyramid when James walks away from the game.