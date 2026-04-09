JJ Redick Confirms Where Things Stand With Jarred Vanderbilt After Viral Confrontation

It was a wild scene in Los Angeles on Tuesday as the Oklahoma City Thunder gave the Lakers a historic beating on their home floor (123-87).

While a lopsided score was more than enough to incite panic, it was the sight of a heated exchange between JJ Redick and Jarred Vanderbilt that really raised concern. Fortunately, according to the head coach, he has since settled the tension with Vanderbilt after a meeting this week put them back on the same page.

“JJ Redick said he has met with Jarred Vanderbilt since the OKC situation the other night,” reported Dave McMenamin on Thursday. “Redick did not share details about what was shared, but said the talk went ‘great.'”

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves likely done for the season, it’s moments like these that present the perfect opportunity for Vanderbilt, who has been in and out of the rotation all year. Instead, even in a shortened rotation, he only played a little over four minutes, totaling three points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and zero blocks on 1-1 shooting from three.

When Redick called his name in the second quarter, Vanderbilt barely had time to get warmed up on the court, causing some frustration that came out in the form of protest and resentment. Right then and there, he made his disdain for Redick’s decision known, and it looked almost personal as he was telling him off on the sidelines. Things got so heated that other team members had to come between them and break it up.

Things like that are hard to forget, and they often cause permanent damage to chemistry, morale, and camaraderie in the locker room. In this case, some believe that the altercation could cost Redick his job. Only time will tell on that count, but we can only hope that JJ’s claims about making peace are accurate. If not, it could be a sign of how low the mood has become across the organization.

The timing couldn’t be worse, either. With the playoffs approaching, the Lakers need to win out these last games if they want to keep their spot in the top four. Tonight, with Reaves and Doncic continuing their recovery, Redick will be looking to the other guys to step up and give them a fighting chance against the Warriors.