Boston Celtics Could Be Open To Swapping Jaylen Brown Or Jayson Tatum For Giannis Antetokounmpo

At 54-26 (second in the standings), the Boston Celtics have big ambitions in the East this year. With Jayson Tatum back in the fold and Jaylen Brown playing like a top MVP candidate, they are poised to make a respectable postseason run.

But if the Celtics somehow fail in their quest, meaning they lose in the early rounds, it could be enough to break up their prized duo for good. According to the latest intel from Sam Amick, the Cs could resort to using either Tatum or Brown to secure the services of one Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Historically, they are a group that pursues every available superstar; that’s just how their front office is wired,” said Amick on the prospect of Giannis to the Celtics. “I think it’s a matter of how the playoffs go. One of the Js would have to go, but we gotta see how the postseason goes. If they raise the trophy again, the noise is going to completely go away. If they get bounced in the 2nd round, like any other team in that spot, they’re gonna look at the landscape.”

The Celtics are very much in a wait-and-see period right now. While they didn’t expect to be so competitive this season (after trading Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday), it’s been the play of Jaylen Brown and role-players like Peyton Pritchard and Derrick White that have carried them through this long stretch. Still, with steep competition like the Pistons, Knicks, and Cavaliers, the path ahead is anything but easy for Boston. That’s not to mention underdogs like the Hornets, Heat, and 76ers, who could give them a bitter fight in the very first round.

Ultimately, while the Cs would prefer to keep both Tatum and Brown, their availability might change if Giannis is on the table. His addition would immediately raise the Celtics’ ceiling, turning them from a major Finals threat to the bona fide favorites in the East. While there is a way they could get Giannis without trading their duo, the Bucks would likely only accept a deal if it included one of the iconic Celtics stars.

With Giannis, who is averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 62.4% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three this season, the Celtics would be in the title mix for years to come. Gianis would thrive under Joe Mazzula’s coaching, and alongside a deep roster of shooters and playmakers. The only question for the Celtics would be which one of their stars to give up. Tatum’s injury history might make him more expendable, but it also means his value may not be enough to land someone like Giannis.

Bucks Can Start Fresh With Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum’s resume makes him the most ideal addition on paper, but if the Bucks are smart, they’ll go after Brown instead. With averages of 28.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 47.6% shooting and 34.4% shooting from three, Jaylen has proven that he can thrive as the leading offensive option. Under his guidance, the Celtics finished second in the East, and there’s no reason to think he couldn’t have similar success on the Bucks.

Between Jaylen Brown, young prospects like Jordan Walsh or Anton Watson, and future draft picks, it might just be enough to start the negotiations and begin serious trade talks. The biggest threat of being outbid would come from the Knicks, who are noted as Giannis’ preferred destination. At this point, the Bucks aren’t looking to replace Giannis with older, veteran players. Brown, 29, isn’t considered young anymore, but he’s still young enough to help lead a new age for Milwaukee basketball and give them a chance to skip the rebuild process altogether.

Without the drama of Giannis’ future, and with Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma still on the roster, the Bucks could be competitive under Jaylen Brown, but they would obviously need to do more to become a true title threat. At the very least, with Brown in the second year of a five-year, $285.4 million supermax contract extension, it would buy the Bucks some time to fix their increasingly hopeless situation.

Of course, for Brown, it’s the opportunity he’s been waiting for. Without the cover of Jayson Tatum’s shadow, Jaylen could get the taste of ultimate power as the face and leader of his own team. In the process, he could save the Bucks from years of losing by replacing some of what they lost in Giannis.