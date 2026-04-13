Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron’s Big First Half Against Jazz Ends Their Season On A High Note

The Los Angeles Lakers needed a win and they got it. From the opening tip, it was clear the Utah Jazz didn’t have the firepower or defensive discipline to hang in the 131-107 final score.

A blistering first half, led by LeBron James, set the tone early, and from there it turned into a showcase of depth, ball movement, and efficiency. The Lakers shot a scorching 54.8% from the field and 44.1% from deep, piling up 131 points while leading for essentially the entire game. Here’s how each Laker performed.

LeBron James: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 4 TOV, 6-15 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-7 FT, 17 MIN

LeBron came out aggressive and completely dictated the first half, setting the tone with downhill pressure and playmaking. Even though the efficiency wasn’t elite, his impact was undeniable – he controlled the pace, created looks, and then got to sit comfortably while the rest of the team finished the job. A vintage tone-setting performance.

Rui Hachimura: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 10 REB, 1 STL, 8-12 FG, 3-5 3PT, 3-4 FT, 29 MIN

Rui Hachimura was a force. Efficient, physical, and confident from deep, this was one of his most complete performances of the season. He dominated mismatches, cleaned the glass, and never let Utah get comfortable defensively.

Deandre Ayton: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 3 BLK, 10-14 FG, 2-2 FT, 26 MIN

Ayton owned the paint on both ends. He finished everything around the rim, protected it defensively, and controlled the boards. Utah simply had no answer for his size and touch inside.

Dalton Knecht: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 6-9 FG, 5-6 3PT, 12 MIN

Knecht was electric. He came in firing and completely flipped the energy with his shooting. Five threes in just 12 minutes is the kind of spark that buries teams.

Nick Smith Jr.: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 5-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 18 MIN

Smith brought scoring punch off the bench and wasn’t afraid to let it fly. The efficiency could’ve been better, but the aggression was exactly what the Lakers wanted.

Bronny James: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 4-7 FG, 3-4 3PT, 19 MIN

This was one of Bronny’s most confident performances. He looked comfortable, decisive, and aggressive by knocking down shots and making plays without hesitation.

Marcus Smart: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 1-7 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 26 MIN

Smart’s shot wasn’t falling, but it didn’t matter – he orchestrated the offense beautifully. Ten assists and strong defensive pressure made this a classic “winning” performance that goes beyond scoring.

Adou Thiero: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 4-4 FG, 12 MIN

Thiero was efficient and active, making the most of his touches. He played with energy and didn’t try to do too much.

Luke Kennard: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3PT, 1-2 FT, 11 MIN

Kennard barely had to break a sweat in this one. Limited minutes, minimal involvement; he simply played his role and stayed out of the way.

Jake LaRavia: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1-3 FG, 25 MIN

LaRavia filled the stat sheet in subtle ways – defense, rebounding, and playmaking. Not flashy, but definitely effective.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 16 MIN

Classic Vanderbilt game in terms of defense, hustle, and activity everywhere. His presence helped keep Utah from ever gaining rhythm.

Maxi Kleber: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 6 REB, 2 TOV, 1-2 FG, 15 MIN

Kleber did the dirty work on the glass, but wasn’t much of a factor offensively. Solid, unspectacular minutes.

Drew Timme: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 7 MIN

Short stint, but productive. Timme made quick decisions and knocked down his lone shot.

Chris Manon: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7 MIN

Limited run, limited impact. He got some reps in a game that was already decided.